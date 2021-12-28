ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

IRS asks people to report income from ‘illegal activities’ on tax return and people have questions

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jhazg_0dXUJGgE00

The Internal Revenue Service ( IRS ) wants people to report their “illegal activities” and “stolen property” on their tax returns - and people have many questions.

On Monday, a screenshot circulated on Twitter that seemed to show an IRS guideline that urged that people report the value of any and all property they have stolen or other illegal activities each year as income, so they can pay tax on it.

And guess what - the guideline happens to be real.

The IRS Publication 17, which is available on its website , has a section that addresses it.

Here is what the section has to say about it, in part:

“If you steal property, you must report its fair market value in your income in the year you steal it unless you return it to its rightful owner in the same year.”

Many people in the comments of the Twitter post had a lot to say.

“I guess this is the ‘memo’ from Uncle Sam. You can commit financial crimes as long as the government gets its cut,” someone joking wrote.

“This is real. The US government does not play about collecting taxes,” another added.

A third wrote: “Your friendly neighborhood accountant reminding everyone tax szn is coming up and tax evasion is bad.”

Check out other reactions below.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

This isn’t the first time the issue of reporting illegal activities to the government has raised some eyebrows.

In the 1927 case United States v. Sullivan, the US Supreme Court made considerations to whether or not prosecuting criminals for evading taxes for their illegal income violated the Fifth Amendment. It’s a condition of the Constitution that protects people against self-incrimination.

But Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr ended up rejecting the consideration.

Almost 100 years later the court opinion remains intact.

Several criminals have succumbed to convictions for tax evasion in a similar way, including Chicago gangster Al Capone in 1931.

He dodged paying taxes from 1924-1929.

Comments / 683

JadeHelm Smith
1d ago

joe biden is hiring 80,000 new IRS agents. it's not to go after rich people. it's to squeeze hard working people to death

Reply(78)
405
Guest America1st
1d ago

Haha. Thats funny. The only difference between our current leadership and criminals is we pay the Government to steal from it's citizens.

Reply(3)
262
Pam Garrison Donaldson
1d ago

Start with the illegal Mexicans that's working in our country claiming 15 kids back in Mexico to get a huge tax return. I heard one man with my own ears say he's claiming 15 kids back home of Mexico and that he gets a big tax check every year and he only has 4 I believed of his own but yet claims more. thousands and thousands is doing it every year. Let's go look at the illegals first. ITIN. An ITIN, or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, is a tax processing number only available for certain nonresident and resident aliens, their spouses, and dependents who cannot get a Social Security.

Reply(62)
151
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Capone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Evasion#Tax Return#Evading Taxes#Litcapital#Nft S
koamnewsnow.com

3 Changes For The 2022 Tax Season

There were several tax law changes in 2021 which will affect most Americans this coming tax season. The expanded child tax credit payments could impact many families’ tax refunds, and for the nearly 90% of Americans who claim the standard deduction, they will see a small but positive change.
INCOME TAX
KTEN.com

How to Avoid the Gift Tax

The gift tax is a tax levied on any unilateral transfer (a gift) from one person to another. This applies to any kind of taxable assets, including cash, securities and real estate. When the gift tax applies, it is the donor who pays, meaning that if you give a taxable gift you owe any applicable taxes. If you receive a gift, it is rare, if ever, that you owe taxes. It is exceedingly rare for someone to owe money due to the gift tax. This tends to apply only to the wealthiest of households due to the tax’s high exclusions. This is because the purpose of the gift tax is to prevent wealthy families from avoiding the estate tax by simply gifting all their money to each new set of heirs. Here’s what you need to know.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
IRS
MarketRealist

Five Reasons You Might File Taxes Separately When Married

The IRS gives married couples the option to file their federal income tax returns jointly or separately. Most American couples choose to file taxes jointly. However, there are situations when you might want to file taxes separately. What are the reasons to file taxes separately when married? Although the IRS accommodates couples who want to file their returns separately, the agency strongly encourages joint filing.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Huron Daily Tribune

Social Security Q&A: Reporting a lost card, how benefits are calculated

QUESTION: How do I report a lost Social Security card?. ANSWER: You do not have to report a lost Social Security card. In fact, reporting a lost or stolen card to Social Security will not prevent misuse of your Social Security number. You should let us know if someone is using your number to work, call us at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778).
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

IRS issues information letters to Advance Child Tax Credit recipients and recipients of the third round of Economic Impact Payments

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service announced today that it will issue information letters to Advance Child Tax Credit recipients starting in December and to recipients of the third round of the Economic Impact Payments at the end of January. Using this information when preparing a tax return can reduce errors and delays in processing.
INCOME TAX
Indy100

Indy100

144K+
Followers
7K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy