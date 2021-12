Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown might want to recall what he had for breakfast on Thursday. So he won’t eat it ever again. The Celtics suffered an ugly loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, 91-82 to drop to 16-19 on the season. But perhaps what’s uglier was Brown’s shooting woes. While he scored a game-high 30 points, he only shot 13-of-36 from the field, including 1-of-13 from beyond the arc. Quite noticeably, he also tallied zero assists.

NBA ・ 1 HOUR AGO