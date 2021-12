Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Investing app Robinhood announced that they will launch their crypto wallets in their beta phase in mid-January 2022, which will roll out to thousands of customers from the waitlist. They added that they saw 1m waitlist sign-ups in less than 30 days, and as of the announcement, more than 1.6m people have signed up for wallets.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO