Why IoT is the cornerstone of AWS’s zero-trust strategy

As the threat landscape continues to evolve and organizations embark on a variety of digital transformation projects, high levels of enterprise security have become increasingly elusive. As an industry, we have often responded to each emerging threat with a new tool or technology with many organizations deploying upwards of 100 different security products on average. Recently, there has been a great deal of interest in Zero Trust, however definitions and details vary. This leaves many security professionals seeking clarity on how to make this modern security methodology actionable within their organization. At its core, Zero Trust seeks to eliminate implicit trust throughout the enterprise by continuously validating all digital transactions. This is inherently a much more secure approach and helps deal with some of the most sophisticated and dangerous types of threats, such as ransomware and associated behaviors like lateral movement. Today, organizations can evolve into a Zero Trust enterprise by taking a holistic approach and applying Zero Trust best practices comprehensively across users, applications and infrastructure. This results in higher levels of overall security and a reduction in complexity through the consolidation of capabilities, the unification of security policy and more consistent enforcement.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO