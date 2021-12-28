ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclennan County, TX

COVID numbers increase at TJJD facilities

 1 day ago

AUSTIN / MART, Texas – The Texas Juvenile Justice Department has released an update related to COVID-19.

37 youth have tested positive for COVID-19 since our previous release, on December 23:

  • 18 youth at the McLennan County campus tested positive on December 25
  • 18 youth at the McLennan County campus tested positive on December 26
  • 1 youth at a halfway house tested positive of December 26

23 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since December 23:

  • 3 employees at the Giddings State School
  • 10 employees at the McLennan County campus
  • 3 employees at the Gainesville State School
  • 2 employees at the Ron Jackson campus
  • 1 employee at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center
  • 4 employees at TJJD halfway houses

At this time, the Texas Juvenile Justice Department has 68 active cases across its facilities (37 youth and 31 staff).

For more information about the agency’s response to COVID-19, including cumulative case counts
and timelines, you can visit the TJJD website .

Source: Texas Juvenile Justice Department

