Last week, it became abundantly clear that the resurgent Covid-19 surge in the state of New York was no joke; simultaneously, accounts on social media began to pour forth indicating that many attendees of this year’s Art Basel Miami had contracted the virus either at the fair itself or at one of the satellite events and parties. In the aftermath of the globally attended fair, participants are taking stock of what they managed to accomplish during a marathon event that included NFT-laden exhibitions and panels, excited collectors and yes: risky behavior for a world that’s still in the midst of a pandemic.

