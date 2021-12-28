ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-28 23:27:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Yukon Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST...

alerts.weather.gov

masonwebtv.com

Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday. The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 1 AM to 7 PM tomorrow (Dec. 30, 2021). Forecasters expect 1 to 4 inches of new snow to fall Thursday. Motorists should again plan on slippery road conditions. Slow...
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bell by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 04:31:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-29 06:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bell FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...The advisory is for a portion of Bell County in southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...It is in effect until 630 AM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 427 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to 1.75 inch of rain has fallen in an hour and a half. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Pineville, Ferndale, Meldrum, Clear Creek Springs, East Pineville, Wasioto, Ponza, Calvin, Davisburg, Varilla, Miracle, Chenoa, Oaks, Balkan, Cubage, Black Snake, Frakes and Pearl.
BELL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-29 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Calhoun FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following counties, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lee, Pontotoc and Yalobusha. * WHEN...Until noon CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 900 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 3.5 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen over portions of Yalobusha and Calhoun counties. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Tupelo, Houston, Verona, Okolona, Bruce, Calhoun City, Shannon, Vardaman, Plantersville, Derma, Coffeeville, Pittsboro, Pyland, Houlka, Troy, New Houlka, Algoma, Big Creek, Reid and Loyd. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Humboldt County, Northeastern Nye County, Northern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 16:19:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-30 03:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Humboldt County; Northeastern Nye County; Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Northwestern Nye County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; Southwest Elko County; White Pine County SNOW SHOWERS AND COLD TEMPS CONTINUE A series of short waves will bring snow showers to much of northern and central Nevada through Friday. The first system will continue to move through the region tonight, while the second system looks to arrive later Thursday and last into Friday. Snow accumulations should be on the light side, with generally less than an inch in the valleys with each system. Mountains could see 1-4+ inches with each system. While the holiday weekend looks to be on the drier side, much colder temperatures expected. Nighttime lows expected to dip into the single digits Friday and Saturday night, with some sub-zero temperatures likely. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Yalobusha by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 11:19:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-29 12:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Calhoun; Yalobusha FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN CALHOUN AND SOUTHEASTERN YALOBUSHA COUNTIES At 1119 AM CST, Between 5 and 6 inches of rain have fallen over portions of Calhoun County. Calhoun County Emergency Management reported widespread flash flooding with several water rescues mainly in the Bruce area. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bruce, Pittsboro, Shepherd, Skuna, Ellard, Bounds, Benwood, Tyson, Spearman and Gums. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Okanogan Valley, Waterville Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 09:43:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-29 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Disautel Pass, Brewster, Badger Mountain Road, Omak, Bridgeport, Nespelem, Mansfield, Oroville, Waterville, and Okanogan. * WHEN...Until Noon PST today. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Grand Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 02:05:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-29 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grand Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to an inch. * WHERE...In Utah, Arches/Grand Flat. In Colorado, Grand Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Southern Erie, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 06:53:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-29 09:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Southern Erie; Wyoming PATCHY DENSE FOG ON THE HILLS THIS MORNING Low clouds will continue to result in patchy dense fog on the hills of the Southern Tier, Boston Hills, and ridges of Wyoming County this morning. Visibility will be reduced to less than a half mile at times. The visibility in the valleys is generally better than the hilltops. Temperatures are still near freezing on some of the hilltops, which may result in a few icy spots on untreated roads.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Sanpete Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-31 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Sanpete Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Sanpete Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions, including snow packed roads and reduced visibilities, can be expected at times from this evening through Friday evening.
SANPETE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yukon Delta by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 05:36:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yukon Delta WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow, rain, freezing rain, blowing snow and strong winds occuring. Travel will be very difficult. Damage to power lines is possible. Additional snow accumulations 1 inch, and ice accumulations of less than one tenth of an inch, are expected. Wind gusting to 40 mph and visibility less than one half mile at times is expected. * WHERE...Yukon Delta. * WHEN...Until 9 AM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow and freezing rain will occur today. Southwest winds gusting to 40 mph will cause blowing snow with low visibility. Conditions will improve later this morning as winds decrease. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-01 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet with locally higher amounts near 30 inches possible over the high peaks. Winds gusting as high as 60 MPH in exposed areas. * WHERE...Snowy and Sierra Madre Mountain Ranges. The heaviest snow is expected in the Sierra Madres. * WHEN...11 PM MST this evening until 5 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Mountain travel could be extremely difficult or impossible due to icy, snow packed roads and near zero visibilities in falling and blowing snow. Outdoor recreation could become life threatening to those caught unprepared for severe winter conditions. Hikers and snowmobilers may easily become disoriented. Frostbite and hypothermia can develop quickly.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-30 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Lower Columbia WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Spotty light freezing drizzle possible with little to no accumulation. * WHERE...In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County. In Oregon, Lower Columbia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will drop back below freezing this evening, with spotty ice likely on roadways, especially those with any moisture still on the pavement. Chances for freezing drizzle will only last for a few hours during the morning.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Boise Mountains, Lower Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 02:28:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-29 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Boise Mountains; Lower Treasure Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST /4 PM PST/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, except up to 6 inches over the mountains. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Oregon and southwest and west central Idaho. The heavier amounts will be in Idaho north of the Snake Basin. * WHEN...Through 5 PM MST /4 PM PST/ Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, which may impact the morning commute.
BOISE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Owens Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 16:19:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-30 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Owens Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 3500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Owens Valley...mainly from Olancha to Bishop. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Slick and icy road conditions on US-395 have been reported and have already caused spinouts. Additional light snow remains probable through the overnight hours with difficult travel conditions expected.
INYO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Treasure Valley, Upper Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-30 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Treasure Valley; Upper Treasure Valley; Upper Weiser River WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MST /5 AM PST/ TO 5 PM MST /4 PM PST/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations in the Upper Weiser Basin of 2 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in the Treasure valley with 2 to 4 inches along the foothills. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho. * WHEN...From 6 AM MST /5 AM PST/ to 5 PM MST /4 PM PST/ Thursday. Snow will begin between 6 AM and 8 AM Thursday in the Upper Weiser Basin and between 7 AM and 9 AM Thursday in the Treasure Valley. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
ADA COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 09:08:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Strong winds, heavy snow and blowing snow occuring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Power lines and building could be damaged. Additional snow accumulations around 1 inch expected. Visibility will be one quarter mile or less at times. Winds gusting to 50 mph. * WHERE...Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys. * WHEN...Until noon today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting to 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. The winds will decrease and visibility will improve this afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Sanpete Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 22:01:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-31 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Sanpete Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Sanpete Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions, including snow packed roads and reduced visibilities, can be expected through Friday evening.
SANPETE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Oregon Lower Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 05:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Oregon Lower Treasure Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MST /5 AM PST/ TO 5 PM MST /4 PM PST/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations in the Upper Weiser Basin of 2 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in the Treasure valley with 2 to 4 inches along the foothills. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho. * WHEN...From 6 AM MST /5 AM PST/ to 5 PM MST /4 PM PST/ Thursday. Snow will begin between 6 AM and 8 AM Thursday in the Upper Weiser Basin and between 7 AM and 9 AM Thursday in the Treasure Valley. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
MALHEUR COUNTY, OR

