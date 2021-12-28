ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Blizzard Warning issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-28 23:27:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast BLIZZARD...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Yalobusha by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 11:19:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-29 12:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Calhoun; Yalobusha FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN CALHOUN AND SOUTHEASTERN YALOBUSHA COUNTIES At 1119 AM CST, Between 5 and 6 inches of rain have fallen over portions of Calhoun County. Calhoun County Emergency Management reported widespread flash flooding with several water rescues mainly in the Bruce area. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bruce, Pittsboro, Shepherd, Skuna, Ellard, Bounds, Benwood, Tyson, Spearman and Gums. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Humboldt County, Northeastern Nye County, Northern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 16:19:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-30 03:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Humboldt County; Northeastern Nye County; Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Northwestern Nye County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; Southwest Elko County; White Pine County SNOW SHOWERS AND COLD TEMPS CONTINUE A series of short waves will bring snow showers to much of northern and central Nevada through Friday. The first system will continue to move through the region tonight, while the second system looks to arrive later Thursday and last into Friday. Snow accumulations should be on the light side, with generally less than an inch in the valleys with each system. Mountains could see 1-4+ inches with each system. While the holiday weekend looks to be on the drier side, much colder temperatures expected. Nighttime lows expected to dip into the single digits Friday and Saturday night, with some sub-zero temperatures likely. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Okanogan Valley, Waterville Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 09:43:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-29 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Disautel Pass, Brewster, Badger Mountain Road, Omak, Bridgeport, Nespelem, Mansfield, Oroville, Waterville, and Okanogan. * WHEN...Until Noon PST today. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bell by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 04:31:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-29 06:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bell FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...The advisory is for a portion of Bell County in southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...It is in effect until 630 AM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 427 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to 1.75 inch of rain has fallen in an hour and a half. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Pineville, Ferndale, Meldrum, Clear Creek Springs, East Pineville, Wasioto, Ponza, Calvin, Davisburg, Varilla, Miracle, Chenoa, Oaks, Balkan, Cubage, Black Snake, Frakes and Pearl.
BELL COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blizzard Warning#Preparedness#Akst
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-29 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Calhoun FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following counties, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lee, Pontotoc and Yalobusha. * WHEN...Until noon CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 900 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 3.5 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen over portions of Yalobusha and Calhoun counties. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Tupelo, Houston, Verona, Okolona, Bruce, Calhoun City, Shannon, Vardaman, Plantersville, Derma, Coffeeville, Pittsboro, Pyland, Houlka, Troy, New Houlka, Algoma, Big Creek, Reid and Loyd. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-01 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet with locally higher amounts near 30 inches possible over the high peaks. Winds gusting as high as 60 MPH in exposed areas. * WHERE...Snowy and Sierra Madre Mountain Ranges. The heaviest snow is expected in the Sierra Madres. * WHEN...11 PM MST this evening until 5 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Mountain travel could be extremely difficult or impossible due to icy, snow packed roads and near zero visibilities in falling and blowing snow. Outdoor recreation could become life threatening to those caught unprepared for severe winter conditions. Hikers and snowmobilers may easily become disoriented. Frostbite and hypothermia can develop quickly.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 05:20:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Wind chills to 55 below. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast from Point Lay south. . * WHEN...Until 9 AM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting to 40 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Cold wind chills as low as 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Conditions will improve late this morning as winds decrease. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 05:36:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring with high winds. Travel will be very difficult. Power lines could be damaged. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected. Winds gusting to 50 mph. * WHERE...Southern Seward Peninsula Coast. * WHEN...Until 9 AM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting to 50 mph will cause brief whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. The winds will decrease and visibility will improve later this morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 14:42:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 inch expected. Visibility will be one quarter mile or less at times. Winds gusting to 40 mph. * WHERE...North of Kivalina. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions will improve by evening.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 10:37:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-29 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois East Fork White River at Seymour. White River at Elliston down to Petersburg. Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. .Widespread 1 to 3 inch rainfall totals since Christmas Eve will continue to lead to rising river levels across much of the region over the next 24-48 hrs. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Leaverton Park in Palestine and park in Hutsonville begin to flood. Agricultural flooding spreads to higher land. Seep water is noticeable behind levees. Some elevated river cottages are surrounded by water. Several county or township roads east of Lincoln Heritage Trail between Palestine and Hutsonville in Crawford County Illinois are impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - There is no current observed data. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.1 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Lawrence, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 09:10:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening. Target Area: Jackson; Lawrence; Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois East Fork White River at Seymour. White River at Elliston down to Petersburg. Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. .Widespread 1 to 3 inch rainfall totals since Christmas Eve will continue to lead to rising river levels across much of the region over the next 24-48 hrs. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...East Fork White River at Seymour. * WHEN...From Thursday morning to Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Pasture lands...agricultural lands and several County and State Roads begin to flood. High water isolates a few river cabins. State Road 235 east of Medora and county roads near Shields and Vallonia flood. Roads that begin to flood include 258 east of Cortland...County Road 725 N just north of the gaging site and Ewing Road near Brownstown. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 8.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 14.0 feet early Friday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 12:10:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Power lines could be damaged. Additional snow accumulations of 1 inch expected. Visibility will be one quarter mile or less at times. Winds gusting to 55 mph. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 PM today. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting to 55 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 14:42:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 inch expected. Visibility will be one quarter mile or less at times. Winds gusting to 40 mph. * WHERE...North of Kivalina. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions will improve by evening.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy