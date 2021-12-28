Blizzard Warning issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 09:10:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening. Target Area: Jackson; Lawrence; Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois East Fork White River at Seymour. White River at Elliston down to Petersburg. Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. .Widespread 1 to 3 inch rainfall totals since Christmas Eve will continue to lead to rising river levels across much of the region over the next 24-48 hrs. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...East Fork White River at Seymour. * WHEN...From Thursday morning to Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Pasture lands...agricultural lands and several County and State Roads begin to flood. High water isolates a few river cabins. State Road 235 east of Medora and county roads near Shields and Vallonia flood. Roads that begin to flood include 258 east of Cortland...County Road 725 N just north of the gaging site and Ewing Road near Brownstown. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 8.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 14.0 feet early Friday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

JACKSON COUNTY, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO