Environment

Winter Storm Warning issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-29 14:42:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for blowing snow...

alerts.weather.gov

masonwebtv.com

Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday. The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 1 AM to 7 PM tomorrow (Dec. 30, 2021). Forecasters expect 1 to 4 inches of new snow to fall Thursday. Motorists should again plan on slippery road conditions. Slow...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Yalobusha by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 11:19:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-29 12:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Calhoun; Yalobusha FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN CALHOUN AND SOUTHEASTERN YALOBUSHA COUNTIES At 1119 AM CST, Between 5 and 6 inches of rain have fallen over portions of Calhoun County. Calhoun County Emergency Management reported widespread flash flooding with several water rescues mainly in the Bruce area. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bruce, Pittsboro, Shepherd, Skuna, Ellard, Bounds, Benwood, Tyson, Spearman and Gums. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Humboldt County, Northeastern Nye County, Northern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 16:19:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-30 03:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Humboldt County; Northeastern Nye County; Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Northwestern Nye County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; Southwest Elko County; White Pine County SNOW SHOWERS AND COLD TEMPS CONTINUE A series of short waves will bring snow showers to much of northern and central Nevada through Friday. The first system will continue to move through the region tonight, while the second system looks to arrive later Thursday and last into Friday. Snow accumulations should be on the light side, with generally less than an inch in the valleys with each system. Mountains could see 1-4+ inches with each system. While the holiday weekend looks to be on the drier side, much colder temperatures expected. Nighttime lows expected to dip into the single digits Friday and Saturday night, with some sub-zero temperatures likely. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bell by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 04:31:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-29 06:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bell FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...The advisory is for a portion of Bell County in southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...It is in effect until 630 AM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 427 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to 1.75 inch of rain has fallen in an hour and a half. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Pineville, Ferndale, Meldrum, Clear Creek Springs, East Pineville, Wasioto, Ponza, Calvin, Davisburg, Varilla, Miracle, Chenoa, Oaks, Balkan, Cubage, Black Snake, Frakes and Pearl.
BELL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-29 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Calhoun FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following counties, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lee, Pontotoc and Yalobusha. * WHEN...Until noon CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 900 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 3.5 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen over portions of Yalobusha and Calhoun counties. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Tupelo, Houston, Verona, Okolona, Bruce, Calhoun City, Shannon, Vardaman, Plantersville, Derma, Coffeeville, Pittsboro, Pyland, Houlka, Troy, New Houlka, Algoma, Big Creek, Reid and Loyd. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Okanogan Valley, Waterville Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 09:43:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-29 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Disautel Pass, Brewster, Badger Mountain Road, Omak, Bridgeport, Nespelem, Mansfield, Oroville, Waterville, and Okanogan. * WHEN...Until Noon PST today. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 08:15:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-29 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, and Greer Grade. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-01 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet with locally higher amounts near 30 inches possible over the high peaks. Winds gusting as high as 60 MPH in exposed areas. * WHERE...Snowy and Sierra Madre Mountain Ranges. The heaviest snow is expected in the Sierra Madres. * WHEN...11 PM MST this evening until 5 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Mountain travel could be extremely difficult or impossible due to icy, snow packed roads and near zero visibilities in falling and blowing snow. Outdoor recreation could become life threatening to those caught unprepared for severe winter conditions. Hikers and snowmobilers may easily become disoriented. Frostbite and hypothermia can develop quickly.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY

