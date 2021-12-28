Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-01 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet with locally higher amounts near 30 inches possible over the high peaks. Winds gusting as high as 60 MPH in exposed areas. * WHERE...Snowy and Sierra Madre Mountain Ranges. The heaviest snow is expected in the Sierra Madres. * WHEN...11 PM MST this evening until 5 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Mountain travel could be extremely difficult or impossible due to icy, snow packed roads and near zero visibilities in falling and blowing snow. Outdoor recreation could become life threatening to those caught unprepared for severe winter conditions. Hikers and snowmobilers may easily become disoriented. Frostbite and hypothermia can develop quickly.

ALBANY COUNTY, WY ・ 20 HOURS AGO