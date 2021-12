BLOWING ROCK — A one acre fire in Blowing Rock was put out on Dec. 15 at approximately 1:15 p.m. after it spread from a person burning debris. According to Watauga County Ranger Andrew Harsey, a person was burning debris when wind picked up and the fire became out of control near Forest Park Drive. Crews were on scene for about an hour before containing and putting it out, Harsey said.

BLOWING ROCK, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO