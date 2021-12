Back in May, ESPN notified the people who work remote events for them (including games) that they had to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by August 1, with that decision coming ahead of a wider mandate at parent company Disney. Many other networks and media companies have also adopted vaccine mandates of some variety, with Fox even removing a test-out option for New York City employees this month. But the ESPN one drew particular comment, thanks to it being an early mandate and thanks to those who both complied but complained (including Sage Steele) and didn’t comply and left (including Allison Williams). Now, shortly after the NFL announced a booster shot requirement for media covering their playoffs, ESPN (and its league networks, including ACC Network, SEC Network, and Longhorn Network) and CBS are both implementing booster shot requirements for all their employees working remote events, as per John Ourand of Sports Business Journal:

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO