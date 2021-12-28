Actor, Singer Chris Lee releases new single

Cobourg, ON country singer-songwriter, Jeremy Macklin has unveiled a video for his new single, “Half Full Cup”. The song not only pays homage to the blessings found in the everyday, but also lands alongside the Cobourg, Ontario artist’s EP, We Bring the Fire. The five-track debut features previously unveiled singles, “The Beer Drinking Song,” “Small Town Pride,” the album’s title track “We Bring the Fire,” and more — and adds to Macklin’s collective 1 Million streams across platforms.
