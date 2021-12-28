Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 16:19:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-30 03:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Humboldt County; Northeastern Nye County; Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Northwestern Nye County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; Southwest Elko County; White Pine County SNOW SHOWERS AND COLD TEMPS CONTINUE A series of short waves will bring snow showers to much of northern and central Nevada through Friday. The first system will continue to move through the region tonight, while the second system looks to arrive later Thursday and last into Friday. Snow accumulations should be on the light side, with generally less than an inch in the valleys with each system. Mountains could see 1-4+ inches with each system. While the holiday weekend looks to be on the drier side, much colder temperatures expected. Nighttime lows expected to dip into the single digits Friday and Saturday night, with some sub-zero temperatures likely. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.

ELKO COUNTY, NV ・ 16 HOURS AGO