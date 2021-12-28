ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dolphins made some incredible NFL history with their win over the Saints

By Andy Nesbitt
 1 day ago
The Miami Dolphins started off the season with a win over the Patriots in New England… and then lost their next seven games in a row.

At 1-7, which included a loss to the awful Jaguars in London, nobody would have batted an eye if the Dolphins just basically closed up shop and cruised through the rest of the season.

Brian Flores’ team, however, didn’t do that. Instead, the Dolphins started racking up wins week after week and with last night’s 20-3 win over a COVID-depleted Saints squad Miami became the first team in NFL history to have a 7-game losing streak and 7-game winning streak in the same season.

That’s pretty darn impressive.

Now, I know what you’re going to ask here – who have they beaten in that run? If you look at the teams – Texans, Ravens (with a healthy Lamar Jackson), Jets (twice), Panthers, Giants, and Saints – you might point out they didn’t beat the best teams in the league.

And you might be right. But I don’t care, for any 1-7 team to suddenly to turn it around like that and not give up and keep fighting through the second half the season is inspiring.

This team had lots of chances to give up and didn’t. QB Tua Tagovailoa had to listen to all the rumors about the team possibly trading for Deshaun Watson, which didn’t end up happening. Since then, Tua has played really well over this stretch and the team has rallied around the second-year QB.

The Dolphins are now 8-7 and still alive in the AFC playoff race, though here comes a big but – they have to face the Titans (on the road) and Patriots (at home) to close out the season. A win over the Titans could set up a juicy Week 18 matchup with New England.

Whatever happens, this team should be applauded for what they’ve done, no matter who they’ve beaten along the way. The NFL is a brutal league and to fight back from such an ugly start says a lot about everyone involved with that organization.

