Airlines had to ground 2,500 flights in the U.S. on Tuesday, with bad weather and workers out with COVID-19 blamed as the main culprits. Scott Keyes, founder of ScottsCheapFlights.com and author of "Take More Vacations," joined Cheddar News Wrap to discuss how the surge from the omicron variant has been creating havoc in the air travel industry. Keyes noted that a lack of personnel from pilots to gate agents had been exacerbated by the coronavirus, an issue also disrupting labor markets throughout the economy. "Add to that the fact that travel has rebounded far quicker than many analysts and experts predicted, this is why I think you're seeing so many airlines caught a bit flat-footed in having to pare back the schedules they had set months ago," he said.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO