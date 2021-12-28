The 3 best dog boots for winter 2021, according to dog walkers

Our favorite dog boots from Pawz fit snuggly on paws of all sizes. Pawz

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission.

Neither sleet nor rain nor heat nor snow will stop your dog from wanting to go out for a walk, but bad weather may make you think twice. Extreme temperatures can irritate a dog's sensitive paws, and ice and snow can be downright dangerous.

There's no need to skip the walk altogether when the weather isn't cooperating. A set of dog boots or high-quality paw wax can protect your dog from freezing, hot, or rough terrain, so they can do the thing they love most.

To come up with our selections for this guide to the best dog boots, we consulted nine dog walkers and trainers from across the United States. We asked them about their preferences for keeping dog paws protected during icy winters and hot summers as well as on outdoor adventures. According to our experts, the best dog boots overall are Pawz Rubber Dog Boots, a set of waterproof slip-ons that are easy to get on, hard to kick off, and inexpensive.

Waterproof Pawz rubber dog boots protect paws in extreme heat, ice, and snow and are well tolerated by most dogs.

Best dog boots for winter: All-Weather Muttluks, starting at $60 from Amazon and Muttluks

Warm, cozy Original All-Weather Muttluks provide everyday paw protection against frigid winter temperatures.

Best dog boots for hiking: Ruffwear Grip Trex Dog Boots, $37.50 from Amazon, Ruffwear, and Zappos

Ruffwear Grip Trex Dog Boots provide adventurous dogs with paw protection when covering long distances on rocky or uneven terrain.

Best dog paw wax for protection: Musher's Secret Paw Wax, $14.99 from Chewy and Amazon

Musher's Secret Paw Wax is a reliable alternative to boots in conditions ranging from snow and ice to extreme heat.

Best dog boots overall

Waterproof Pawz rubber dog boots protect paws in extreme heat, ice, and snow and are well tolerated by most dogs.

Pros: Rubber boots, waterproof, slip-on, sold in packs of 12

Cons: May not hold up to rough terrain, not reflective, uninsulated

Sizes: 7 sizes, from tiny (paws up to 1-inch long) through extra large (paws over 4-inches long)

Colors: Varies by size

Washing instructions: Spot clean

Whether your dog's paws need protection from ice, snow, and salt in the winter or hot asphalt in the summer, several of our dog pros agreed that Pawz waterproof dog boots are the best option.

"We have found these boots to be by far the best for staying on a dog's paws during a walk," said Megan Selheim, owner of Come, Sit, Stay in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota. Stacia Anderson, co-founder of RuffCity Dog Walking in New York City, agreed. "In my experience, all dog boots are inferior to Pawz balloon booties," she said.

Pawz are made from flexible, durable all-natural rubber and come in a variety of sizes to fit dogs from tiny Chihuahuas to huge Newfoundlands. The dog booties slip over the paw and stay secure without straps or buckles. While they have enough traction to prevent a dog from slipping and sliding, they don't have a cumbersome sole, a feature that adds to their usefulness.

"Most dogs adapt to them quickly because they are not bulky and they can still feel the sensation of the ground through these boots," Selheim said. The lack of a reinforced sole, however, makes it easier for sharp rocks and other sidewalk hazards to tear through the rubber and scratch a dog's paws.

Because they are made without reinforcements, Pawz do wear out. There's no need to feel guilty about throwing them out, however, because they're sustainably sourced and biodegradable.

Pawz are sold in packs of 12, so you can easily replace one that goes missing. That's important to Lori Riegler, owner of Off Leash MKE, a dog walking and pet sitting business in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. "Booties are like socks and mittens, you are always losing one," she said.

Best dog boots for winter

Warm, cozy Original All-Weather Muttluks provide everyday paw protection against frigid winter temperatures.

Pros: Stretchy fabric boots, tough leather sole, reflective, sold in packs of 4, storage bag included

Cons: Not water-resistant

Sizes: 8 sizes, from XXXS to XXL

Colors: Yellow or black

Washing instructions: Machine washable

Original All-Weather Muttluks are like reinforced mittens for a dog's paws. The winter dog boots slip over the paw with the kind of stretchy fabric preferred by the dog walkers and trainers we consulted. A velcro strap across the ankle keeps them securely in place on cold-weather walks.

The soles of Original All-Weather Muttluks are reinforced with a thin layer of treated suede leather. While their smooth surface can be slippery in slush and rain, they are durable enough to prevent sharp objects like rocks and nails from slicing through to the paw pad. The nylon fabric exterior provides insulation to keep sensitive toes toasty. Reflective straps make them easier to see in low light.

These booties are warm and comfortable for everyday winter wear, but they aren't water-resistant and can get waterlogged when walking in heavy rain, snow, and slush. And even though their tough soles will also hold up well against hot pavement and sidewalks in the summer, they may become overly warm if worn for long periods in the heat. The boots are machine washable, and for best results, the company recommends retreating the leather after cleaning.

Unlike most boots, sizing is determined by measuring from the paw's front to back instead of side to side across its widest point. The boots are sold in a pack of four and come in a mesh storage bag.

Best dog boots for hiking

Ruffwear Grip Trex Dog Boots provide adventurous dogs with paw protection when covering long distances on rocky or uneven terrain.

Pros: High-traction, flexible water-resistant rubber soles, reflective

Cons: Fastening strap may chafe, only sold in pairs of 2

Sizes: 8 sizes, from paws up to 1.5-inches wide through paws up to 3.5-inches wide

Colors: Blue, black, red

Washing instructions: Machine washable, air dry

Ruffwear Grip Trex Dog Boots protect pups' paws from the scrapes and abrasions that can develop during long days on the trail. With breathable mesh on top and flexible, water-resistant soles made from Vibram vulcanized rubber, these dog shoes provide powerful traction on slippery or uneven surfaces without overly compromising paw sensation.

Ruffwear was a popular brand among the dog professionals we surveyed who said the Grip Trex boots are ideal for hiking and other outdoor adventures. They are less bulky than the brand's dog snow boots and have a thicker rubber sole than its everyday boots. The mesh polyester upper has a wide opening for pulling the boot on and off and a reinforced toe. Each boot has reflective trim for low-light visibility.

To keep the boots from slipping off, Ruffwear's Grip Trex cinch around the leg just above the paw and fasten with a velcro closure. Because there is very little material between the stiff strap and the ankle, this boot may rub and cause abrasions when worn for extended periods of time, said Jacob Venter, owner of Denver Dog Joggers in Denver, Colorado. Breaking in the boots on everyday walks before taking them out on an excursion may help, as can pairing them with Ruffwear's dog socks.

As the size of a dog's front paws is often different from that of their back paws, Grip Trex boots are sold in pairs instead. These booties are the most expensive of those we selected for this guide, but their wide range of sizes ensures you'll get just the right fit for every paw.

Best dog paw wax for protection

Musher's Secret Paw Wax is a reliable alternative to boots in conditions ranging from snow and ice to extreme heat.

Pros: Protects paws from ice, snow, and heat; made from natural ingredients; affordable

Cons: Provides limited protection against rocky terrain, may need to be reapplied in snow

Dogs who refuse to wear boots can find relief from ice, snow, sidewalk salt, and extreme heat with Musher's Secret paw wax. "Musher's Secret is very effective for protecting paws and so much easier than booties," said Katie Westling, co-owner of Paw Pet Care Company in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Canadian-made balm works by establishing a wax barrier between the paw pads and the ground without impacting a dog's ability to feel the terrain. It is made from four types of wax — white and yellow beeswax, carnauba palm wax, and candelilla wax — combined with vegetable oil and vitamin E . The food-grade ingredients are nontoxic and won't harm a dog who attempts to lick it off.

While it might seem that all that wax and oil would result in greasy hands and a slick trail of puppy paw prints, Melody Koney a dog walker with Windy City Paws in Chicago, Illinois, assured us that's not the case. "It's easy to put on a dog's paws, and it doesn't leave a mess on floors and carpets," she said.

An added benefit of Musher's Secret is the soothing and conditioning its oils and vitamin E provide for dry, cracked winter paws and dog noses. The balm doesn't provide as much protection against rocky terrain. It may help to keep paws safe from excessive rubbing and scratching, but it won't stop a sharp stone from slicing a sensitive paw pad. In snowy conditions, the wax may have to be reapplied on longer outdoor adventures.

Affordable Musher's Secret paw protection comes in three sizes — 60 grams, 200 grams, and 1 pound — and will remain shelf-stable year after year if you don't use it all up in a single season.

How to fit your dog for boots

Most dog boots are sized with the width of a dog's paws in mind. To get the ideal fit, put a piece of paper on the floor and grab a pencil. Place one of your dog's front paws on the page and lift up the other so they have all of their weight flat on the paper. Draw an outline using your pencil. Since the back paws may be smaller than the front, repeat the process with them.

When you have your outlines, measure the widest point of the paw from toe-to-toe. The width should correspond to the sizes in which the boot is sold. If your dog's paw falls between sizes, go with the smaller option.

For boots that are measured by length instead of width, measure the paw outline you've drawn from the longest toenail to the "heel" and find the correct size on the sizing chart. A snug fit is better than a loose one, so if your dog's paw falls between sizes, choose the one that is smaller.

How to keep dogs safe in cold weather

Even though they come with built-in fur coats, dogs can still get cold in extreme temperatures. Unless you have a hearty Northern breed like a Husky or Bernese mountain dog, protecting a dog with a coat and boots can help to prevent them from developing frostbite or hypothermia when the mercury drops below freezing. "A good rule of thumb is if it is too cold for you, it is too cold for them," said Zay Satchu, DVM, chief veterinary officer and co-founder of Bond Vet in New York, New York.

When a dog is cold, their body reacts by shivering and hunching to conserve warmth. They may also lift or hold their paws off the ground or make a beeline for enclosed spaces they believe will be warmer. A dog that is exposed to freezing temperatures for too long can develop frostbite on their ears, nose or paw pads or, in extreme cases, hypothermia.

On days where the only way to be comfortable outdoors is to swaddle yourself head to toe in clothing, only cold-weather-loving breeds should be spending a lot of time outdoors, especially if you aren't at their side. "If you aren't directly supervising, it can be difficult to pick up on signs of hypothermia, which can be life threatening," Satchu said. You should contact your vet immediately when symptoms like lethargy, muscle stiffness, weakness, decreased alertness, and loss of consciousness indicate that your dog's body temperature has dropped to dangerous levels.

An insulated coat and boots can help to keep your dog warm in the winter cold. "If you're grabbing a coat on the way out, you might as well grab one for Fluffy too," said Satchu. Like mittens or gloves for your hands, boots can protect the paws from freezing salty sidewalks, snow, and slush. If your dog refuses to wear boots, Satchu recommends trying a paw balm to create a barrier between sensitive paw pads and the sidewalk and wiping salty paws down with a warm damp cloth after the walk.

Our experts

For guidance on selecting the best dog boots, we went straight to those who spend their days walking and training dogs in all types of weather. Nine dog professionals from around the United States responded to a survey designed to identify the features of a good dog boot and the brands and designs they most prefer. Our list of experts includes:

Krissia Chanto, co-owner of Rock Paw Pet Care in Boulder, Colorado

Jacob Venter, owner of Denver Dog Joggers in Denver, Colorado

Laura Ryan, owner of Pup Patrol Walkers & Pet Care in Worcester, Massachusetts

Stacia Anderson, co-founder of RuffCity Uptown Dog Walking in New York, New York

Melody Koney, dog walker at Windy City Paws in Chicago, Illinois

Lori Riegler, owner of Off Leash MKE in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Dawn Jacques, owner of Milwaukee Paws Pet Care in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Megan Selheim, owner of Come, Sit, Stay in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Katie Westling, co-owner of Paw Pet Care Company in Minneapolis, Minnesota

We also consulted Zay Satchu, DVM, chief veterinary officer and co-founder of Bond Vet in New York, New York, on the best practices for keeping a dog safe in cold winter weather.