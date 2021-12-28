ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Learning to live with COVID

By Gleb Tsipursky
Telegraph
 1 day ago

We are sticking our heads into the sand regarding the reality of omicron, and the results may be catastrophic. Omicron took over from delta in the U.S. last month, as it’s a vastly more infectious variant of COVID-19 and our vaccines offer much lower protection from infection without a booster. Still,...

www.thetelegraph.com

Fox News

Trump CDC Director Redfield: US must 'learn to live' with COVID; vaccinate but don't 'shut things down'

Amid the emergence of the coronavirus omicron variant, the United States and its leaders must pivot from the year-plus-long tendency of enacting socioeconomic shutdowns, Trump-era Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield told Fox News on Friday. However, Redfield said, Americans also must remain vigilant of their varying levels of immunity and continue to get vaccinated and boosted when medically appropriate.
POTUS
bizjournals

Covid response lessons learned from area CEOs

There is no doubt that the pandemic has taught executives throughout southeastern Wisconsin lessons, some tough and painful but necessary, to navigate what has become the new normal in today's business world. featuring Charlie Evans, CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. The Diversity In Business Awards honor businesses...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Here's Everything We Learned About COVID-19 Vaccines in 2021

2021 was the year the COVID-19 vaccines had to prove their mettle. We started the year full of hope: With vaccines in hand in record-breaking time and their rollout ramping up, we’d get shots in arms, curb this pandemic and get life back to normal. That was too optimistic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Omicron#Americans#Paxlovid
La Grande Observer

Other views: We have to learn to live with the virus

In the nearly two years since we agreed to take “two weeks to flatten the curve,” much has been learned about COVID-19. I would like to make some observations, partly personal, partly recent science. My thoughts do not come from a lack of empathy — few of us do not know someone locally who has sickened or has died.
PUBLIC HEALTH
industryglobalnews24.com

The EU learns digital health lessons from COVID-19

The European Union conducted an analysis that shows the impact of Covid-19 on the continent’s healthcare systems. The analysis also shows the role that digital innovation has played in building the continent’s resilience. The publication was released by the European Observatory and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wibailoutpeople.org

Cuba Defeats Covid-19 with Learning, Science, and Unity

Cubans have wholeheartedly carried out masking, social-distancing, testing and quarantining. Cuba’ s bio-medical research and production facilities created five anti-Covid vaccines. As of December 3, 90.1 percent of Cubans had received their first dose; 82.3 percent of them were fully vaccinated. Only seven other countries have higher rates. (1) Trials showed that Cuba’s workhorse Abdala and Soberana 02 vaccines were protective for over 90 percent of vaccine recipients. More.
UNITY, WI
pymnts

COVID Lifestyle Changes Prove Fruitful For Some Travel Startups

The new omicron COVID-19 variant has not stopped Americans from vacationing, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday (Dec. 29), although they’re looking for more flexibility and have been being more careful. This, the report says, has fueled startups that have been helping navigate the realities of pandemic travel. Startups...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Barnaby Joyce is slammed by Twitter Covid doomsayers for pointing out that Omicron is 'NOT a big issue' and calling on Aussies to learn to live with the virus or go broke - after contracting the variant in the U.S.

Barnaby Joyce has said his experience catching the Omicron variant of Covid-19 was 'not a big issue' - sparking outrage from the usual suspects on Twitter as Australian cases skyrocket. The Deputy Prime Minister tested positive shortly after arriving in the US earlier this month and summed up his symptoms...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

WHO warns of Covid 'tsunami' as Omicron fuels record surges

A Covid "tsunami" threatens to overwhelm healthcare systems, the WHO said Wednesday, as record surges fuelled by the Omicron variant dampened New Year celebrations around the world once again. Governments are walking a tightrope between anti-virus restrictions and the need to keep societies and economies open, as the highly transmissible variant drove cases to levels never seen before in the United States, Britain, France and Denmark. The blistering surge was illustrated by AFP's tally of 6.55 million new infections reported globally in the week ending Tuesday, the highest the figure has been since the World Health Organization declared a Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. "I am highly concerned that Omicron, being more transmissible, circulating at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

To get through the COVID-19 pandemic, we need to learn how to live in an ongoing disaster

As Canada approaches the 700-day mark of the pandemic, the disaster’s state of play is as grim as it is discouraging. On Dec. 22, Canada reported 12,114 new COVID-19 infections — a record for daily cases since the start of the pandemic. With a patchwork of provincial pandemic restrictions across Canada changing daily, many holiday season activities have either been scaled back or cancelled for the second year in a row. The context for these disruptions is that as we approach the end of 2021, the number of Canadians killed by COVID-19 has surpassed 30,000. At this point in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Bill Gates says the worst part of the pandemic is coming and he's canceled his holiday plans because close friends have tested positive for COVID-19

Bill Gates warned his millions of Twitter followers to brace themselves for the worst part of the pandemic and announced that he canceled his holiday plans after his close friends tested positive for COVID-19. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, the Microsoft co-founder told his 56.5 million followers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vox

The world as we know it is ending. Why are we still at work?

For a moment in early 2020, it seemed like we might get a break from capitalism. A novel coronavirus was sweeping the globe, and leaders and experts recommended that the US pay millions of people to stay home until the immediate crisis was over. These people wouldn’t work. They’d hunker down, take care of their families, and isolate themselves to keep everyone safe. With almost the whole economy on pause, the virus would stop spreading, and Americans could soon go back to normalcy with relatively little loss of life.
HEALTH

