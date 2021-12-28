ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12/28 – Rob Knight’s “Warm & Humid” Tuesday Morning Forecast

By Rob Knight
wxxv25.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUnseasonably warm weather will continue for the remainder of the workweek. There will be several rounds of potential showers and thunderstorms, with a non-zero threat of severe weather each day. Today’s concern will be associated with a disturbance moving northward through the Gulf of Mexico, which is expected to move across...

www.wxxv25.com

