Time to clean up for-profit college hustle

America’s for-profit colleges and vocational schools were in a fortunate place when the pandemic arrived. Liberated by the Trump Administration from restrictions imposed by the Obama Administration, they had easy access to federal student-aid money, and, because many of their programs were already conducted online, they could pitch themselves as providers of safe and practical benefit to the homebound and the dislocated. Armed with that message, they made the most of the moment. According to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, while traditional institutions of higher education were losing students, enrollment at four-year, for-profit schools rose by more than five per cent last year; among students without previous college experience, the increase was nine and a half per cent.

