Time to clean up for-profit college hustle

By Chicago Tribune
 1 day ago

Too many for-profit colleges bury students in debt in exchange for worthless degrees. These operations use hard-sell tactics to ensnare a steady flow of new students whom they convince to take out government-backed loans. They charge tuition that far exceeds the value of the education they provide. Students default on the...

