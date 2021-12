Pending home sales were down in November as homebuyers and sellers respond to the sharp rise of inflation. What Happened: The National Association of Realtors' (NAR) Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI), a forward-looking indicator of home sales based on contract signings, dropped by 2.2.% from October to November, resulting in an index reading of 122.4; an index of 100 is equal to the level of contract activity in 2001. On a year-over-year measurement, signings were down 2.7%.

