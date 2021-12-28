ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

A Rockets player who nailed a woman in the stands with an errant pass offered her courtside tickets to a game

By Scott Davis
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rxoCG_0dXUDu3000
Christian Wood. via Bally Sports Southeast/NBA
  • Rockets center Christian Wood hit a fan in the head with a bad pass during a game.
  • The fan was shaken but appeared to be okay.
  • Wood offered her free courtside tickets to a Rockets game afterward.

Houston Rockets center Christian Wood wants to make it up to the fan he nailed with an errant pass.

During the second quarter of Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets, Wood corralled a rebound and attempted to throw an outlet pass up the court.

Instead, the ball sailed into the stands, where it nailed a woman walking through seats in the head.

She appeared to be okay, but Wood is listed at 6-foot-9, 214 lb, so chances are this outlet pass had some heat on it.

—Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 28, 2021

After the game, Wood told reporters he hoped the woman was alright and offered to buy her tickets.

—Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) December 28, 2021

He also took to Instagram to share the same message, saying he'd end up on Shaquille O'Neal's blooper real "Shaqtin a Fool."

—Dime (@DimeUPROXX) December 28, 2021

It's unclear if the woman has seen Wood's offer or plans to take him on it.

Comments / 21

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Christian Wood’s horrible pass drills woman in stands

Christian Wood’s attempt to play basketball on Monday night instead ended up looking like something out of a Leslie Nielsen movie. The Houston Rockets big man tried to throw an outlet pass to a teammate at the end of the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets. Unfortunately for Wood (and even more unfortunately for one poor bystander), the two-handed chuck sailed on him and went into the stands. It ended up hitting a woman who was walking by, catching her right in the noggin.
NBA
FanSided

Watch Rockets’ Christian Wood take out fan with awful errant pass

Rockets big man Christian Wood isn’t known for his passing and that was never more evident than against the Hornets, as one unfortunate fan can attest to. Rebounding and scoring at the rim are where Houston Rockets big man Christian Wood is often at his best. In fact, you could make an argument that he’s one of the most underrated players in the league in terms of big men.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Sports Illustrated

LeBron at Center? Lakers Might Be on to Something

Necessity is the mother of all lineup changes. In the midst of a five-game losing streak, an injury to Anthony Davis and ineffective play from veteran bigs DeAndre Jordan and Dwight Howard, the Lakers started LeBron James at center on Tuesday night. The result? A 32-11-11 triple double for LeBron, a much-needed win for the Lakers and perhaps most importantly, a few positive signs in the shot diet of James.
NBA
BBC

NBA: LeBron James scores 32 points as Los Angeles Lakers beat Houston Rockets

LeBron James starred with a 32-point triple-double as the Los Angeles Lakers ended a five-game losing streak by beating the Houston Rockets. James added 11 rebounds and 11 assists to record his third triple-double of the season in a 132-123 win in LA. Russell Westbrook finished with a triple-double of...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Charlotte Hornets#Bleacher Report
fadeawayworld.net

Skip Bayless Roasts LeBron James Despite Him Getting A 30-Point Triple-Double And Leading The Lakers To A Win: "Uh, Bron. It's The Rockets, Who Lost By 24 Last Night In Charlotte. Congrats, You Barely Beat The Rockets."

Skip Bayless loves making fun of LeBron James any chance he gets. Many people have claimed that Bayless has practically made a career out of mocking James, and has become wildly popular and successful because of this. But it isn’t just when LeBron fails; Skip can criticize LeBron James even when he plays well for the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA
FOX Sports

Struggling Lakers could still be a factor in West playoffs

I told you the Los Angeles Lakers were not championship contenders. I told you in July, again in August and once more in September. Every time the topic came up, I said the same damn thing: It’s not going to work. It wasn’t just that they’re too old and...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Didn't Talk To Anyone For 2 Weeks After Michael Jordan Told Him: "You Could Wear The Shoes But Never Fill Them"

It is a well-known fact that Michael Jordan had an unmatched mentality when it came to proving his superiority to other players. There are countless stories about Jordan leaving NBA players speechless after interacting with him. But is there any other player whose mentality is simply too much for others? Yes, you guessed it right; we are talking about Kobe Bryant.
NBA
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Monday’s Duke News

Duke basketball fans are going to have to wait a little bit before the program plays again. The Blue Devils are postponing their game against the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday due to multiple positive tests within the program. Players on the team traveled home for Christmas after the win against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

232K+
Followers
20K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy