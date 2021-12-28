ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Social Security payment schedule: When to expect checks in 2022

By Joe Millitzer, Nexstar Media Wire
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aJTFC_0dXUDrOp00

ST. LOUIS, Mo. ( KTVI ) – Do you qualify for social security benefits? The Social Security Administration has released a new calendar that shows when you can expect to receive the checks in 2022.

Schedule

The check will be coming on a different day of the month depending on the beneficiaries’ birthday. This payment schedule has been in effect since June 1997. To see your next payment date access your account and go to the “Benefits & Payments” section.

The SSA shared this statement on the new schedule:

“Any birthdays that fall between the first and the 10th will be paid on the second Wednesday of each month. Those born between the 11th and 20th will be paid on the third Wednesday of the month. And those born between the 21st and 31st will be paid on the fourth Wednesday of the month.”

Slang words from 2021 that you might not know

Exceptions:

There are some exceptions to the new schedule. Payments will be sent on the third of each month when:

  • You first filed for benefits before May 1997
  • You are receiving a Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Social Security payments
  • The state pays for your Medicare premiums
  • You live in a foreign country
  • For those who receive SSI benefits but do not get Social Security payments, their scheduled payment date will be on the first of each month.

Schedule of 2022 Social Security Benefit Payments

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dqUSk_0dXUDrOp00
IRS: Report stolen property as income, unless you return it the same year

Cost of living adjustments

Millions of Americans on Social Security will soon have more money in their pockets. Retirees will get a 5.9% increase in benefits for 2022. That’s the highest cost-of-living adjustment in nearly 40 years.

The increase in benefits is due to inflation. Prices are very high for items such as food and gas, and supply chain issues continue to drive up the cost of goods.

The cost-of-living adjustment (or COLA, as it’s commonly called) amounts to an added $92 a month for the average retired worker.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#St Louis#Ktvi#Ssa#Medicare#Cola
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
The US Sun

Stimulus checks worth $1,400 being sent out this week but deadline to apply is fast approaching – how you can get cash

STIMULUS checks worth $1,400 are being sent out this week, but the deadline to apply is quickly approaching - here's how you can get some extra cash. It's been nine months since the final stimulus check was issued as part of President Joe Biden's $1.9trillion American Rescue Plan, and Americans are still hanging onto hope for a fourth stimmy in 2022.
PERSONAL FINANCE
BGR.com

$1,400 stimulus check deadline is days away – see if you get one

The stimulus check-filled year of 2021 is about to come to a close, with just four days before we turn the page on the calendar and the whole picture along these lines changes completely. For now, there will be no more monthly child tax credit payments in 2022. Although, taxpayers will get to claim a stimulus-related tax break when they file their federal tax return as soon as next month. On that score, the IRS is prepping a big mailout of letters that you’ll need to use in order to do so. And the tax agency is also racing to finish a final mailout of a specific kind of stimulus check. It’s called a plus-up payment, and the last ones are going out before the end of this week.
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

2 Social Security Changes That Could Hurt You Financially in 2022

Though Social Security has been around for ages, the program can change every year. Some upcoming changes could have a positive effect, but others may do the opposite. There are certain Social Security changes coming down the pike that can benefit seniors. One such change is the 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment benefits will be getting come 2022. Once that raise is implemented, the average monthly benefit will rise from $1,565 to $1,657.
PERSONAL FINANCE
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
949K+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy