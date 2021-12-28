ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Needles and Threads’ club at Legacy Erie Station makes warm clothes for charity

By Dan Gross
 1 day ago

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The “Needles and Threads Club” at the Legacy Community at Erie Station has put their knitting and sewing skills to work.

Every Tuesday, they meet together, and then work together to craft everything from stuffed animals, to blankets, to hats and gloves, and even prayer shawls.

The handmade items are then donated to the Bethany House , a private homeless shelter, as well as the Rochester VA . The projects may have started as a way to work together, but it has become a way to give back.

“I think especially during this time of year, our ladies are so generous and so talented, and its a great way for them to give back to our community,” said Colleen Varney, Community Life Director at Legacy Station. “And work on something that’s not just working on something just to work on something, they have a purpose and a motivation.”

The Needles and threads club has both residents of Legacy Station, and outside community members who come out and help.

