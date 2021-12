Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is arguably one of the biggest leaders in COVID-19 technology, whether it’s their vaccine or their newly approved oral antiviral called Paxlovid. The groupthink is that if anyone is going to end the pandemic, PFE would be the best name to bet on. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is another name, but the lack of any COVID therapeutic handicaps it. Gilead (NASDAQ: GILD) pulled in great numbers initially because doctors had to use it at the time, but its viral inhibitor failed to control the pandemic. Merck’s (NYSE: MRK) newly approved Molnupiravir is shrouded in controversy and full of restrictions. Rounding out the contenders is CytoDyn (OTCMKTS: CYDY) with its positive phase 3 trial design for critical patients that just got the FDA’s attention and might have a chance to take death off the table. Sitting in between all these names is Todos Medical (OTCMKTS: TOMDF) with the next major oral antiviral to readout expected in the coming weeks along with a diagnostic test that with early detection in the 1-3 day range could dramatically curb the contagion with accurate early detection.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 10 HOURS AGO