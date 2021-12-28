ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Golden Girls’ Star Betty White on Her Upbeat Nature: ‘Born a Cockeyed Optimist’

By Maggie Schneider
 1 day ago
“Golden Girls” star Betty White opens up about her unique brand of optimism. The nearly 100-year old star lives a happy life.

Betty White will celebrate her 100th birthday on January 17! To celebrate, the “Golden Girls” star sat down with PEOPLE for an exclusive interview.

Betty White considers herself “born a cockeyed optimist.” She believes that this glass-half-full approach to life is what keeps her healthy and happy.

“I got it from my mom, and that never changed,” White says. “I always find the positive.”

Her agent and friend, Jeff Witjas, sees White’s optimism every day. “Betty lives a life of happiness,” Witjas begins. “She always thinks of others first, and she stays positive no matter what, even when I beat her at our favorite game of gin rummy!”

The “Golden Girls” star feels fortunate to be in such good health after all of these years.

“I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It’s amazing.”

Betty White’s Friends Give a Toast

“Golden Girls” star Betty White is the cover story of People Magazine’s latest issue. Friends of the actress got in on the fun as well, speaking out about White’s amazing talent and personality.

“She’d come on my show, [The Carol Burnett Show], and if there was a tinge of risqué humor in one of our sketches, she’d roll with it and make it even funnier and add a little wink to show that she was thinking of something sexy,” Carol Burnett says. “She’s not a stand-up. She’s not a jokester. It’s the way she can twist a line to get a laugh.”

Sandra Bullock is in awe of Betty White’s comedic timing. She saw her comedy chops first-hand on set of The Proposal. “Timing isn’t easy in comedy, because you have to navigate other people’s timing. Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless,” she says. “The rest of us just remain silent and pray we’re not cut out of the scene.”

Another cast member of The Proposal speaks out about Betty White’s greatness. The actor is Ryan Reynolds himself. “I heard that scripts for Golden Girls were only 35 pages, which makes sense because so many of the laughs come from Betty simply looking at her castmates,” he says.

All of Betty White’s friends wish her a wonderful centennial birthday. Sandra Bullock hopes that she embraces the day “the same way she has celebrated every day of her life with humor, kindness and a vodka on ice, toasting to the fact that she’s a badass who has left us all in the dust.”

Now that is one hell of a birthday wish.

Related
Outsider.com

Carol Burnett Remembers Betty White Nailing the ‘Risqué Humor’ on ‘The Carol Burnett Show’

Comedy icon Carol Burnett reflected on Betty White’s ability to walk onto The Carol Burnett Show and nail any sketch she starred in. “She’d come on my show, and if there was a tinge of risqué humor in one of our sketches, she’d roll with it and make it even funnier and add a little wink to show that she was thinking of something sexy,” Burnett told People in celebration of White’s 100th birthday. “She’s not a stand-up. She’s not a jokester. It’s the way she can twist a line to get a laugh.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Betty White Fans Can Celebrate Her 100th Birthday in Theaters for One Night Only

Betty White will hit a special milestone early next year. On January 17th, the icon will celebrate her 100th birthday. Fans can celebrate her special day, too. For one night only, fans will be able to see a special event in theaters. “Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration” will be distributed to 900 theaters across the U.S. Of course, the show will be on her birthday. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, December 17th.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Betty White Says Robert Redford Is Still ‘The One,’ And Ryan Reynolds ‘Can’t Get Over’ Her

“Golden Girls” star Betty White talks about her crush on Robert Redford. She also wonders if Ryan Reynolds will ever get over his crush. Betty White is a laugh riot. When the “Golden Girl” is not making us laugh in her roles, she is doing so in real life. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, White wonders if her co-star Ryan Reynolds has gotten over his crush yet.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Betty White's best life lessons and funniest quotes as her 100th birthday approaches

Iconic actress and comedian Betty White celebrates her 100th birthday on Jan. 17, 2022 — and this wise, funny lady has a lot of life lessons and smart insights to share. The native of Oak Park, Ill., has enjoyed a hugely successful career in radio, TV, and film spanning more than 75 years. She’s been called "America’s Sweetheart" and the "First Lady of Television." She was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1995, the same year she earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
MUSIC
Ryan Reynolds
Sandra Bullock
Betty White
Carol Burnett
The US Sun

How old is Betty White?

BETTY White is known as one of the true pioneers of the entertainment industry. Her illustrious career has spanned over eight decades as she is getting ready to celebrate her next birthday. How old is Betty White?. Betty White is 99-years-old. Her birthday is January 17, 1922 and she will...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Betty White Says This Food Rule Got Her To Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Betty White is turning 100 and we're all invited

(CNN) — Betty White is about to turn 100 and she'll celebrate in a big way. White, former Golden Girl and national treasure, turns 100 on January 17 and is inviting fans to celebrate with her in a special movie event called "Betty White: 100 Years Young -- A Birthday Celebration."
CELEBRITIES
Variety

The Betty White Centennial: Celebrating ‘100 Remarkable Moments in an Extraordinary Life’

Betty White has penned three memoirs and spent a lifetime in the public eye. When author Ray Richmond was approached to write a book timed to White’s 100th birthday on Jan. 17, he questioned whether there was anything left to uncover about her sui generis life and career. Once he went down the rabbit hole of a quick “facts about Betty White” Google search, Richmond was hooked. “Betty White: 100 Remarkable Moments in an Extraordinary Life,” published this week by Becker & Mayer Books,” became a five-month intensive study on what makes Betty White so beloved as an entertainer and such...
BEAUTY & FASHION
outsider.com

Betty White Once Revealed Where She Got Her Love For Animals From

Although she is known for her acting talents on the small and big screens, Betty White is also well known for her love for animals. But what really drew her to those creatures?. According to Fox News, Betty White once revealed that her parents inspired her to love animals. “My...
ANIMALS
The US Sun

Who is in Betty White: 100 Years Young A Birthday Celebration?

ACTRESS Betty White is turning 100 years old next month and she’ll be celebrating it with a one-day-only theatrical and star-studded event. On the centennial of White’s birth, Jan. 17, 2022, the film will be shown in 900 theaters across the country. Who’s in Betty White: 100 Years...
MOVIES
Corvallis Gazette-Times

How Betty White has stayed golden with more 80 years in television

Betty White has been a TV star as long as there’s been TV. Hired by a pioneering L.A. broadcaster, she made her tube debut in February 1939. Standing under hot lights in a primitive sixth-floor studio, the teen performed a number from “The Merry Widow.” The show was brief and local.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ComicBook

Betty White Is About To Turn 100 & Celebrating In Style

Betty White is turning 100 and you can be a part of the celebration. She's releasing a film available for that wonderful night of January 17th, 2022 called Betty White: 100 Years Young – A Birthday Celebration. Over the course of an hour and 40 minutes, fans can remember all the career highlights including Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show. (Don't worry Hot in Cleveland gets its due too.) Other stars will be along for the ride as well with faces like Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Lin Manuel-Miranda, and Jennifer Love Hewitt signed on for the picture. Turning 100 is a big deal and this event definitely fits the bill. 900 theaters across the United States will be playing the movie, so there's an opportunity to be a part of the fun even if you don't live in a massive city like Los Angeles or New York City. It's very cool to see for all the fans out there.
CELEBRITIES
Otis Adams

Betty White Changed TV History (Again) When She Met David Letterman

In 1975, David Letterman left Indiana to try and make it in show biz. “If it doesn’t work out,” Letterman told a friend. “I’ll get a job at a gas station.”. Jason Zinoman’s book, Letterman: The Last Giant of Late Night, opens seven years earlier, in the summer of 1968. Letterman’s college girlfriend gave him the ultimatum to either marry her or break up. He was stuck between the “horrifying” prospect of losing her and the fury of his parents, who did not like her.
