Boston, MA

Top 10 Posts of 2021

Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gFUbo_0dXUBlYx00

2021 was kind of, sort of, a repeat of 2020 – in other words – a year of stress and uncertainty – another roller coaster of a year.

In addition to COVID, a presidential and mayor election, large scale developments in the neighborhood, here are the topics that have captured our readers in 2021. Everything from new restaurants and M Street Beach to neighborly “love”, a history lesson from Anna and Heather’s Sorry, Southie, you’re cheugy made the Top 10.

We’ve actively created engaging content to help us reach over 250 million pageviews this year! Thank you to all of our very loyal readers! We are looking forward to continuing to produce news and entertainment for our neighborhood of South Boston.

#10 – Quality of Life/Problem Properties Meeting: A recap

#9 – Boating Accident off of Castle Island – now a death investigation

#8 – Hunter’s Kitchen and Bar Opens Tuesday

#7 – Southie History Lesson: When Castle Island was an Actual Island

#6 – Everything to Know about Bar Volpe – A new Italian Restaurant in Southie

#5 – Sorry Southie, but you’re cheugy

#4 – Hang onto your hats – this luxury home in South Boston is $6.2M

#3 – Legendary Amrheins Could be Gone For Good

#2 – M Street Beach Goes National via Wall Street Journal

#1 – 311 Report: South Boston is fed up with neighbors

Caught in Southie

ABOUT

Caught in Southie brings you the latest neighborhood news about South Boston, MA. Rich in history, even richer in characters, South Boston is the best place to live. From its gritty roots to its influx of new residents, it is the melting pot of all you want a city to be. We live and breathe Southie – that's our mission.

