Investigators continue search for killer in 1988 Bonita Springs murder

By NBC2 News
 1 day ago
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – Investigators are still seeking answers 33 years after a man was found murdered in Bonita Springs.

The body of Jose Guadalupe Garcia was found inside a trailer near Sand Road on Christmas day in 1988, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office discovered the body after responding to a call in the area.

Detectives were able to identify the victim as Garcia who was 57 at the time he was found more than three decades ago.

Investigators determined the death to be a homicide and are still working to solve the case.

Anyone with information on the death of Jose Guadalupe Garcia is asked to call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

