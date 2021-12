TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — After receiving a stab wound to the neck, a LaGrange man has died. Now police have arrested a suspect in connection to the killing. Police responded to a call at the 800 block of an apartment complex on 140 Davis Road on Monday, LaGrange police said in a press release. Police found a man in an apartment bedroom suffering from a stab wound to the neck at the scene. The victim died of his injuries shortly after being transported to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center, police said.

TROUP COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO