ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonie, NY

Colonie PD looking to identify person in grand larceny investigation

NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34VWPd_0dXUBCre00

COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Colonie Police Department is looking to identify the subject shown in the picture below in regard to a grand larceny investigation.

Albany man arrested on drug possession charges
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KyaHo_0dXUBCre00

If you have any information, please call (518) 783-2754 Ext. 8418. Colonie Police Case # 21-078038.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Warrant executed at New Hartford vape shop

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a local vape shop has been raided after someone allegedly sold concentrated cannabis to a minor. Around 1:00pm on Wednesday December 29th, the OCSO Narcotics, Criminal Investigation Unit, Warrants Unit, and New Hartford Police Department executed a search warrant at the ‘Smoke […]
NEW HARTFORD, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glenville police warn of retirement scam

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Glenville police are warning about a scam that has been reported throughout the Capital Region. A press release from Police Cheif Stephen Janik says it’s a common technique that targets retirees. In a public awareness bulletin, the chief said elderly victims are called at home and told that a court or […]
GLENVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colonie, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
Colonie, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Weather#Grand Larceny#Police#Colonie Pd#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

Fatal three vehicle crash in Volney

VOLNEY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police are reporting that a fatal three vehicle crash has occurred south of Weller Road in the Town of Volney on December 27th. Around 4:00pm early Monday evening, 24-year-old Matthew C. Pelton from Phoenix, NY was northbound on County Route 6 in his 2014 Dodge pick-up truck […]
VOLNEY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Westmoreland man allegedly threatens girlfriend at gunpoint

WESTMORELAND, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a man has been arrested on several felony charges for allegedly threatening is girlfriends’ life at gunpoint. Around 6:00pm on Monday December 27th, OCSO deputies received a call regarding a domestic dispute taking place at a residence on West South Street in Westmoreland. […]
WESTMORELAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy