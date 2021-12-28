Colonie PD looking to identify person in grand larceny investigation
COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Colonie Police Department is looking to identify the subject shown in the picture below in regard to a grand larceny investigation.Albany man arrested on drug possession charges
If you have any information, please call (518) 783-2754 Ext. 8418. Colonie Police Case # 21-078038.
