ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

North Sea gas firms could pay windfall tax to help avoid energy crisis

By Jillian Ambrose
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kpgeH_0dXUB4t500
An oil and gas terminal in the Shetland Islands. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

North Sea gas producers could face a windfall tax on the near-record profits they are likely to make from booming prices, in an effort to help protect households from the soaring costs of the energy crisis.

The government faces growing pressure to take urgent action to prevent a national energy crisis that could double home energy bills to £2,000 a year, including a multi-billion pound raid on North Sea gas earnings.

Operators in the North Sea are expected to rake in their highest profits since the 2008 financial crash after a surge in global market prices, while UK households shoulder record high heating bills as well as the cost of dealing with energy suppliers that have gone bust .

“What the government needs to do is step in,” Dale Vince , the chief executive of the energy supplier Ecotricity, told the BBC. “If they really believe the energy prices are too high and truly want to control them then they should subsidise the cost of energy right now.”

“The North Sea operators, for example, supply 40% of Britain’s gas [and] they have made a killing in this crisis because they’re getting paid at nine times more than they were last year – and nine times more than they need because the cost of getting gas out the ground has not gone up,” he said.

The UK’s North Sea oil and gas companies are expected to report near-record cashflows of almost $20bn (£14.9bn) for the current financial year, according to industry experts at Wood MacKenzie , after prices on the UK’s gas market climbed nine times higher in the last year.

In recent years, many of the larger publicly-owned oil and gas companies, which once dominated the North Sea, have been replaced by smaller companies. Some are listed, such as Harbour Energy, but a growing proportion of North Sea companies are backed by private equity, including Siccar Point , or overseas governments.

Emma Pinchbeck, the chief executive of the trade association Energy UK, told the BBC that the government’s thinking had “shifted over the last few weeks” because the crisis was likely to affect the whole economy.

“There’s definitely scope to look at how we intervene in the price shock, and I think it would be very welcome for [the Treasury] to be involved in discussions on what to do next, and to be looking really broadly at the energy sector,” she said.

The UK’s gas market breached the record high set in October this year by climbing to about £4.50 a therm last week, from about 50p at the beginning of the year, reigniting calls for an urgent intervention to protect customers from spiralling costs.

The business secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, met energy bosses for emergency talks on Monday, but the discussions failed to produce a solution to what the Ovo Energy boss, Stephen Fitzpatrick, warned could lead to “an enormous crisis for 2022”.

Windfall taxes were first raised in September after the Spanish government set out plans to subsidise bills through a raid on companies which profited from the crisis. At the time, Kwarteng told a committee of MPs that the government was considering “all options”, including Spain’s €3bn (£2.5bn) windfall tax on generators and energy traders.

“I’m not a fan of windfall taxes,” the business secretary added. “But of course [the energy system] is an entire system and we have to think about how we can get the energy system as a whole to help itself.”

Wood Mackenzie said a windfall tax on the UK’s North Sea companies “cannot be ruled out”, particularly in light of the UK government’s ambiguity towards fossil fuel development within its 2050 net zero climate plan.

“There would be strong resistance from producers, who would typically stop investment in response. But if the government is already considering winding down the sector, this threat may not be as persuasive as it has been in the past,” the consultancy said.

The government is also reportedly considering a £20bn Treasury-backed fund, which could provide loans to help struggling energy companies cover the cost of rising wholesale energy prices, according to the Daily Telegraph. The loans would be repayable over a number of years to help protect households from a sudden rise in home energy bills next year.

The business department did not respond to a request for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

British Steel lost £140m in 2020 under new Chinese ownership

British Steel sank to a loss of £140m last year, according to accounts that showed financial difficulties even after it was taken over by a new Chinese owner. The UK company was saved from liquidation in 2019 when Jingye stepped in to buy it – for only £24m – after months of subsidised operations as the government pushed to find a buyer for an important industrial employer. Its previous owner, the private equity firm Greybull Capital, exited after only three years in charge.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Vince
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
The Independent

Energy crisis: Britain leans on gas shipments from Qatar to ease supply squeeze

Britain has tapped Qatar as an informal natural gas supplier of last resort in the face of soaring gas prices, The Independent has learned, after foreign secretary Liz Truss visited the Gulf nation in October.Pressure to ensure gas supply has mounted as prices have risen at record rates across the EU and UK. Pandemic production disruption, lack of UK storage capacity and slimmer stores in major EU economies have left many countries scrambling to top up supplies of natural gas this winter.Energy suppliers this week described soaring gas prices as a “national crisis” and industry estimates suggest that consumers...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IFLScience

World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm Has Officially Started Producing Power

Electricity has started flowing from the Hornsea 2 wind farm, which will become the world's largest offshore wind farm when it is complete. Located off the UK's east coast, it's unlikely to hold the title long, however. The expansion of onshore wind has flattened out, but offshore is very much in the exponential growth phase, and some immense projects are under development and consideration. China's largest offshore wind farm reached full operation a day later.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Shale Drillers Face Record Cost Pressures

Oil drillers in the biggest U.S. fields are shouldering record costs. Oil drillers in the biggest U.S. fields are shouldering record costs at the same time that some banks are increasingly reluctant to loan money to the sector, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Equipment, leasing and other...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Crisis#Energy System#North Sea Oil#Ecotricity#Harbour Energy
BBC

Energy bills: £2m fund to help families tackle rising fuel costs

Emergency payments totalling £2m are to be made available to those "severely impacted by the fuel crisis", the Department for Communities has said. Gas and electricity prices in Northern Ireland have risen significantly in the past number of months. The scheme, which opens for applications on 6 January, is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Gas Tankers Hauling USA Fuel Crowd Europe-Bound Sea Lanes

There were 20 tankers bearing American gas heading for Europe. The number of U.S. natural gas cargoes heading for European ports jumped by one-third over the weekend as the continent shivers amid a deepening energy crisis. There were 20 tankers bearing American gas heading for Europe, up from 15 on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Energy costs soar in 2021, fuelled by political unrest

Energy prices soared in 2021 -- with gas, oil, coal, electricity and carbon all shooting higher in large part owing to a resurgence of geopolitical tensions between producers and consumers. - Chain reaction - Soaring gas and oil prices have pushed up the cost of coal, one of the most polluting fossil fuels, at a time when countries are under pressure to increasingly switch to cleaner energy sources.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Verge

2021 was the year clean energy finally faced its mining problem

This year, the clean energy sector finally started grappling in earnest with one of its biggest challenges: how to get enough minerals to build solar panels, wind turbines, and big batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage. Figuring that out will be critical for escaping fossil-fueled ecological disaster. It’ll also be crucial for policymakers and industry to move forward without throwing certain communities under the bus in the transition to clean energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
moneyweek.com

How to cut your home energy costs

Keeping the house warm has never been pricier. UK wholesale gas prices have hit another record: at £3.24 a therm they are dramatically higher than the 50p level seen for much of last year, and energy suppliers are dropping like flies. Zog Energy has just become the 25th firm to go to the wall over the last four months. The renewed surge in wholesale prices means more could follow.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Ibec boss sent 7.8bn euro a year warning to Taoiseach over climate budgets

The head of Ibec has warned the Taoiseach that planned changes to Ireland’s carbon budgets would hit the economy for 7.8 billion euro a year and cost 38,000 jobs.In a letter on October 6, 2021, CEO Danny McCoy said the move to include emissions from land usage in the budgets would “totally undermine the viability” of the agri-food industry, records released under the Freedom of Information Act reveal.Tim Cullinan, president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), also wrote to the Taoiseach on the matter, warning the sector could be “destroyed by changing the goalposts on carbon accounting”.The Government proceeded with the...
WORLD
The Independent

Head of Irish business group says carbon budgets will cost 38,000 jobs

The CEO of an Irish business lobby group warned Taoiseach Micheál Martin that planned changes to Ireland’s carbon budgets would hit the economy for 7.8 billion euro a year and cost 38,000 jobs.The head of Irish Business and Employers Confederation (Ibec) Danny McCoy said the move to include emissions from land usage in the budgets would "totally undermine the viability" of the agri-food industry, records released under the Freedom of Information Act reveal.The Government proceeded with the change on October 15 after the October letter from Mr McCoy had been brought to Mr Martin’s attention.A spokesperson for the Department of...
WORLD
AFP

South Africa court halts Shell seismic survey plan in key ruling

A South African court on Tuesday blocked Shell from using seismic waves to explore for oil and gas in the Indian Ocean, handing a landmark victory to environmentalists worried about the impact on whales and other species. On Tuesday, it chose to emphasise what it described as the benefits for South Africa if oil and gas were found.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Oil may hit $100 in 2022 as US energy independence dwindles

Energy prices exploded in 2021, and 2022 may bring a repeat unless the Biden administration changes its anti-fossil fuel agenda. USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 54.67 +0.15 +0.28%. Canceled pipelines and drilling moratoriums have created a toxic environment for U.S. oil and gas investment. Because of this, the U.S....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Insurance Journal

Lloyd’s Asia Launches Renewable Energy Consortium

Lloyd’s has launched a new renewable energy consortium, to respond to the growing needs of the Asia-Pacific region and supporting countries, as they transition to greener energy solutions. Developed by the Lloyd’s Asia platform, the consortium pools underwriting expertise and capacity among the participating syndicates for renewable energy risks...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy crisis talks fail to reach deal as household bills could double

Emergency talks aimed at fixing Britain’s mounting energy crisis are set to continue as the government and suppliers grapple with how to tackle soaring gas prices.A meeting held on Monday failed to find a solution to what one industry leader has described as an “enormous crisis” as an industry riven by bankruptcies – around two dozen energy suppliers driven out of the market since August – has warned of an “enormous crisis” in 2022. Still, despite dire statements from industry leaders, no agreement was reached on Monday. The failure to secure a way forward will pile pressure on the government...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The Guardian

94K+
Followers
42K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy