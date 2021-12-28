ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother of victim in 2018 cold case asks community to come forward with tips

The mother of a victim of a 2018 cold case murder asked community members to come forward with tips to help find her son’s killer.

Lisa Ford hosted a press conference Tuesday morning in Kalamazoo regarding her son’s cold case.

Marcus Ford was sitting in a vehicle in the driveway of a home on Douglass Street when someone approached, shot and eventually killed him back in November 2018.

Lisa is asking anyone with information to come forward and contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

