ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

World No. 5 Andrey Rublev tests positive for COVID-19

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3swLUz_0dXUB0MB00

World No. 5 Andrey Rublev is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Russian said on social media that he tested positive in Barcelona, Spain, and was experiencing “minimal” symptoms. He said he is fully vaccinated and was preparing for the ATP Cup and Australian Open, but that has been put on hold.

“Now I have to recover and I will go to Melbourne only when it will be safe for everyone,” he wrote. “I am very upset and concerned about what is happening. Please, take care of yourself and the people around you. I will return to the court as soon as possible.”

Rublev, 24, became the fifth player to contract the virus after playing in an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi earlier this month, which he won. Also testing positive were 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal of Spain, Canadian Denis Shapovalov, Belinda Bencic of Switzerland and Ons Jabeur of Tunisia.

Rublev won one title in 2021 — Rotterdam — and five in 2020.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

From the ski slopes to the tennis court Covid's shadow lurks

Ski ace Mikaela Shiffrin and tennis star Andrey Rublev tested positive for Covid-19 just weeks from the Winter Olympics and Australian Open respectively as global sport once again felt the chill wind of the coronavirus. Rublev, though, is more inconvenienced with the first Grand Slam of the season the Australian Open beginning in Melbourne on January 17.
TENNIS
AFP

Djokovic mystery deepens as stars arrive ahead of Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has not withdrawn from the ATP Cup despite claims he was almost sure to do so, Tennis Australia said Tuesday, as other top players led by Naomi Osaka began arriving ahead of the Australian Open. There has been serious doubt as to whether men's world number one Djokovic would travel to Australia, having refused to confirm if he has been vaccinated against the coronavirus. An unnamed member of his team told Serbian newspaper Blic that they were "99 percent" sure that he would not play in the ATP Cup, which comes ahead of the Australian Open, adding to the intrigue over whether Djokovic would be at the first Grand Slam of the year. But Tennis Australia told AFP the Serbian had yet to pull out of the teams event, which is due to start on Saturday in Sydney with Djokovic drawn to play Norway's Casper Ruud on the opening day.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

‘IT’S OFFICIAL’ Novak Djokovic drops the truth bomb over 2022 ATP Cup participation

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was undoubtedly one of the headliners for the 2022 ATP Cup which was scheduled to begin from January 1 in Sydney. However, with the contrasting point of view regarding vaccination about the player and the Australian government, his decision to play at the tournament was dangling and a matter of great debate amongst tennis circles.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Dominic Thiem
The Independent

Ferran Torres completes £47m move from Man City to Barcelona

Ferran Torres has completed a move to Barcelona from Manchester City and penned a five-and-a-half year contract.The move will cost an initial €55m (£47m) fee which could rise to more than €60m (£51m), while the Spain international’s buyout clause has been set at €1 billion.The player will be presented at the Camp Nou on 3 January and becomes the first signing of the Xavi era. Torres is also the most expensive Spanish signing in Barcelona’s history.City have made a significant profit on Torres, who only joined in a £20.9m move from Valencia during the summer of 2020 and has missed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

“Rafa doing Rafa things” Australian Open ‘introduces’ former champion Rafael Nadal ahead of the Slam in 2022

World No. 6 Rafael Nadal is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to ever grace the court. While many people call him the ‘King of Clay‘, the Spaniard has a proven track record across all surfaces having won all 4 Grand Slams at least once. Rafa has 13 French Open titles, 4 titles at the US Open, 2 titles at Wimbledon and has won the Australian Open once.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Atp Cup#Russian#Grand Slam#Canadian
The Independent

England lose Ashes 3-0 after crashing to defeat on third day in Melbourne

England surrendered the Ashes in embarrassing fashion in Melbourne, blitzed for 68 all out in their second innings to slump 3-0 behind in just 12 days of cricket.A tour that has lurched from disappointment to disappointment literally since ball one – when Rory Burns lost his off stump – plumbed new lows as England capitulated on the third morning of the Boxing Day Test.The final margin of defeat, an innings and 14 runs, was an indictment on every level given they had restricted the hosts to a modest 267.Veteran seamer Scott Boland, who was seventh choice just a few weeks ago,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Elaine Thompson-Herah shines brightest as Team GB’s next generation arrive at Tokyo Olympics

For athletics, 2021 was an outpouring of relief more than anything as the Tokyo Olympics were belatedly staged with success.Tinged with sadness at the Japanese government’s decision to exclude fans, this was a tremendous effort by the hosts given the extreme circumstances and, at times, conditions.In a post-Usain Bolt world, track and field craves a hero, and it was Jamaica that gladly obliged once again as Elaine Thompson-Herah stormed to a triple-gold haul, with her sizzling display in the 100m, clocking 10.61 in a stacked field, capturing an Olympic record.Her trajectory now hands her an opportunity to elevate herself to...
SPORTS
The Independent

Dominic Thiem withdraws from Australian Open

Dominic Thiem has pulled out of next month’s Australian Open.The 28-year-old Austrian, who was runner-up in 2020, has not played competitively since suffering a wrist injury in June, meaning he was unable to defend his US Open title.Thiem suffered a setback in his recovery during a recent training camp in Dubai and, although he says he is fully fit again, the former world number three will skip Melbourne Park.Thiem, now ranked 15 in the world, wrote on Twitter: “I am now feeling well again, my wrist is in optimal condition and I am practising normally with a very good intensity.“After...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Abu Dhabi
Country
Spain
Country
Switzerland
Country
Tunisia
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Russia
AFP

No 'Big Three' would be disaster for Australian Open - Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios has urged Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to play at the Australian Open, saying Wednesday it would be a "disaster" if the 'Big Three' were missing. Adding to the Australian Open woes, Dominic Thiem, who lost to Djokovic in a five-set classic in the 2020 final, said late Tuesday he would miss the event with a wrist injury.
TENNIS
New York Post

Naomi Osaka arrives in Melbourne ahead of Australian Open

Naomi Osaka is inching closer to her tennis return. The four-time Grand Slam winner touched down in Melbourne on Tuesday ahead of the 2022 Australian Open, which begins on Monday, Jan. 17. She was photographed walking through the airport solo, sporting glasses and a face mask as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic pulls out of Sydney event as doubts over Australian Open participation grow

World number one Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the ATP Cup as uncertainty over his participation in the Australian Open goes on.The Serbian, who has won at Melbourne Park on nine occasions, has repeatedly refused to say whether he has been vaccinated against coronavirus having previously expressed hesitancy over being jabbed.All players competing are required either to be vaccinated or to provide proof of medical exemption, but that will not be made public.Djokovic has pulled out of the 16-country team competition, which is due to get under way in Sydney on 1 January, and has been replaced by...
TENNIS
The Independent

The return of sport in 2021: the incredible highs and absolute lows

In March 2020, when images of piled-up coffins in northern Italy started appearing on the news, and videos trickled through of people singing from their balconies, the last thing on my mind was sport.How could anyone consider the temporary pausing of sporting events as the most important thing in a time when people were dying, and we still had no idea what we were dealing with? Those early weeks and months were frightening and deeply uncertain, and the Tour de France, Olympics and Euros were not what most of us were thinking about. Sport seemed, then, unimportant.But as the old...
SPORTS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

31K+
Followers
31K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy