A Monster is Said to Lurk the Woods Near McLeansboro, Illinois

There are some theories out there that make a lot of sense, but they’re still heavily debated by those that might not think that they align so readily. The funny thing about that is the fact that many theories can align just fine for one very interesting reason; it’s all a matter of perspective. Those telling the story usually control the narrative, which means that when telling the story of The Cabin in the Woods and This Is The End, one can say that the premise of the first could easily cause the events of the second. Any that have seen the movie might find a reason to agree even if they have arguments to contend with the idea, since the ending of Cabin in the Woods shows what could easily be explained as the Old Gods, meaning that the gods of the earth, the satanic things that would be looked at as demons and devils straight from the pit, thereby satisfying the religious angle of This Is The End. Some might want to argue that there’s no way that this is the case given the different feel of each movie, but many would be willing to at least think about it.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO