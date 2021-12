Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers slammed the Golden State Warriors announcers who mocked him and teammate Facundo Campazzo during their Tuesday night showdown. It’s normal for team broadcasters to poke fun at the visitors and troll them here and there, but the Warriors commentators might have gone over the line when they not only mocked Campazzo’s accent, but also accused Rivers of nepotism while referencing his massive contract with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2016 when his dad, Doc Rivers, was still the team’s head coach and president of basketball operations.

NBA ・ 8 HOURS AGO