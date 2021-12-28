Annihilator’s Jeff Waters No Longer Thinks Long COVID Is ‘Bullsh*t’

The COVID testing infrastructure in the U.S. is drawing heavy scrutiny once again amid the surge in cases resulting from the Omicron variant. “We just got an email that some PCRs are going to take up to 5-7 days for a turnaround,” Dr. Calvin Sun, a New York-based emergency medicine physician, said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above). “That’s clinically useless to me because I have to expect that you’re going to somehow quarantine yourself right after that PCR test, walk through that full waiting room, walk outside, go into the subway, go home, and then quarantine for 5-7 days so that you finally get a phone call of what your status was 5-7 days ago.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO