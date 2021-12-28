ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annihilator’s Jeff Waters No Longer Thinks Long COVID Is ‘Bullsh*t’

By Philip Trapp
 1 day ago
Annihilator guitarist and vocalist Jeff Waters recently opened up about his arduous and lengthy experience battling COVID-19 early in the pandemic. In doing so, the 55-year-old thrash metal veteran underscored the severity of the symptoms he had and acknowledged the reality of long COVID, saying he no longer thinks the term...

