New data-decoding approach could lead to faster, smaller digital tech

By University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Phys.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMost scientists would blanch at being labeled a spin doctor. But when it comes to Evgeny Tsymbal, Ding-Fu Shao and their colleagues, the lab coat fits. The University of Nebraska–Lincoln physicists have charged to the forefront of spintronics, a next-gen class of data storage and processing poised to complement the digital...

scitechdaily.com

New Artificial Intelligence System Enables Machines That See the World More Like Humans Do

A new “common-sense” approach to computer vision enables artificial intelligence that interprets scenes more accurately than other systems do. Computer vision systems sometimes make inferences about a scene that fly in the face of common sense. For example, if a robot were processing a scene of a dinner table, it might completely ignore a bowl that is visible to any human observer, estimate that a plate is floating above the table, or misperceive a fork to be penetrating a bowl rather than leaning against it.
SOFTWARE
The Next Web

Research indicates the whole universe could be a giant neural network

The core idea is deceptively simple: every observable phenomenon in the entire universe can be modeled by a neural network. And that means, by extension, the universe itself may be a neural network. Vitaly Vanchurin, a professor of physics at the University of Minnesota Duluth, published an incredible paper last...
SCIENCE
techxplore.com

Scientists could discover physical laws faster using new machine learning technique

It can take decades for scientists to identify physical laws, statements that explain anything from how gravity affects objects to why energy can't be created or destroyed. Purdue University researchers have found a way to use machine learning for reducing that time to just a few days. Their study is one of the first demonstrations of using machine learning to discover physical laws from data.
COMPUTERS
iotbusinessnews.com

Implementing a Structured Approach for Data Protection in the Cloud

Cloud-based services offer a lot of benefits to businesses. They can make it easier for companies to access and share data, provide more opportunities for collaboration, and improve efficiency. But this convenience comes at a cost. Data is often stored on servers outside of your company’s network, which makes it more susceptible to security breaches, as opposed to the traditional approach of storing data locally.
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

Researchers develop interactive visualization system for analysis of big ocean data

With the development of various types of fixed marine observation equipment, satellite remote sensing technology, and computer simulation technology, modern marine scientific research has entered the era of big data. A research team led by Dr. Li Xiaofeng from the Institute of Oceanology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IOCAS)...
SCIENCE
upenn.edu

New atomically-thin material could improve efficiency of light-based tech

Solar panels, cameras, biosensors and fiber optics are technologies that rely on photodetectors, or sensors that convert light into electricity. Photodetectors are becoming more efficient and affordable, with their component semiconductor chips decreasing in size. However, this miniaturization is pushing against limits set by current materials and manufacturing methods, forcing trade-offs between size and performance.
ENGINEERING
techgig.com

Tech trends for digital transformation in 2022

The year 2021 was exciting for various reasons, one of which was the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. After a year, many people and businesses have adjusted, and those that were not broken by last year's hardships have grown stronger, owing to technological advancements. As more businesses turn to the...
TECHNOLOGY
VentureBeat

3 big problems with datasets in AI and machine learning

Datasets fuel AI models like gasoline (or electricity, as the case may be) fuels cars. Whether they’re tasked with generating text, recognizing objects, or predicting a company’s stock price, AI systems “learn” by sifting through countless examples to discern patterns in the data. For example, a computer vision system can be trained to recognize certain types of apparel, like coats and scarfs, by looking at different images of that clothing.
ENGINEERING
nanowerk.com

Machine learning models quantum devices

(Nanowerk News) Technologies that take advantage of novel quantum mechanical behaviors are likely to become commonplace in the near future. These may include devices that use quantum information as input and output data, which require careful verification due to inherent uncertainties. The verification is more challenging if the device is time dependent when the output depends on past inputs.
ENGINEERING
aithority.com

Asahi Europe & International Collaborates with Tech Mahindra to Lead Their #digital Transformation Programme

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, announced that it has been selected by Asahi Europe & International (an Asahi Group Holdings company), to lead an enterprise-wide IT modernisation programme. Asahi’s IT modernisation programme, in partnership with Tech Mahindra, will focus on...
BUSINESS
Phys.org

Researchers develop specific and sensitive Cas12c-based nucleic acid detection platform

The prokaryotic clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat (CRISPR) and CRISPR-associated (CRISPR/Cas) protein system has been reconstructed for a revolutionary targeted genome modification platform and nucleic acid detection tool. Restricted by the protospacer adjacent motif (PAM) requirement, specificity, and efficiency, more Cas proteins need to be characterized and adapted for genome editing and other applications. The RNA-guided DNA interference activity and ssDNA (single-strand DNA) trans-cleavage activity of Cas12c (subtypes V–C) has not been reconstructed in vitro, limiting its genome editing and nucleic acid detection applications.
SCIENCE
cheddar.com

How 5G Technology Is Expected to Streamline Digital Productivity

With the rollout of 5G technology, mobile phone users are experiencing faster device performance. But as the tech becomes more widely available, 5G won't just make our phones operate faster. Digital productivity across the board is expected to rise. Hugh Odom, founder and president of Vertical Consultants, joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to talk about his company's predictions for 5G, including more streamlined virtual doctor visits and helping supply chains become more efficient. Odom also talked about the airline industry's request to the Biden administration to delay the wider rollout of 5G, as they said it will interfere with flying safety.
CELL PHONES
scitechdaily.com

Science Made Simple: What Is Machine Learning?

Machine learning is the process of using computers to detect patterns in massive datasets and then make predictions based on what the computer learns from those patterns. This makes machine learning a specific and narrow type of artificial intelligence. Full artificial intelligence involves machines that can perform abilities we associate with the minds of human beings and intelligent animals, such as perceiving, learning, and problem-solving.
SCIENCE
Fast Company

These may be the 5 most hopeful tech developments of 2021

Welp, 2021 is nearly behind us. And if you ask me, it wasn’t quite the about-face from 2020 we’d been hoping for. It wasn’t as rough as last year. But it was still kinda rough. But! Dogged optimists that we are, we refuse to be cowed by...
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Researchers uncover the mechanism of electric field detection in microscale graphene sensors

The ability to sense the magnitude and polarity of an electric field is of great scientific interest. Applications include early prediction of lightning and detection of supersonic aircraft. Presently, field mills are widely used electric field sensors. While they can detect electric fields of either polarity and field of magnitude as low as 1 V/m, the large size (>1m) hinders their wide use for real-life applications. Also, the motor inside the field mill, which enables the detection of the electric field, is prone to failure. Some efforts have been made to miniaturize the electric field sensor by introducing MEMS-based sensors. While they are small and do not involve any moving parts, the complex fabrication process makes these sensors less cost-effective.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers construct a framework to solve bound and scattering state problems in quantum mechanics education

In a study published in Physical Review-Physics Education Research, a research team led by Academician Guo Guangcan from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has successfully constructed a theoretical framework of Activation-Construction-Execution-Reflection as well as a thinking mechanism model based on Overgeneralization to help students solve bound and scattering state problems in quantum mechanics education.
EDUCATION
Phys.org

Directing group-free alkene dicarbofunctionalization through catalyst control

NUS chemists have developed a new "catalyst control" blueprint to overcome a longstanding challenge in the site-selective dicarbofunctionalization of unactivated alkenes, by enabling the reaction to proceed in the absence of directing or activating groups to access valuable sp3-hybridized carbon frameworks. Multicomponent catalytic processes that can form multiple carbon-carbon bonds...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Degree-preserving network growth

Real-world networks evolve over time through the addition or removal of nodes and edges. In current network-evolution models, the degree of each node varies or grows arbitrarily, yet there are many networks for which a different description is required. In some networks, node degree saturates, such as the number of active contacts of a person, and in some it is fixed, such as the valence of an atom in a molecule. Here we introduce a family of network growth processes that preserve node degree, resulting in structures substantially different from those reported previously. We demonstrate that, despite it being an NP (non-deterministic polynomial time)-hard problem in general, the exact structure of most real-world networks can be generated from degree-preserving growth. We show that this process can create scale-free networks with arbitrary exponents, however, without preferential attachment. We present applications to epidemics control via network immunization, to viral marketing, to knowledge dissemination and to the design of molecular isomers with desired properties.
SCIENCE

