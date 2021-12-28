ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Researchers develop specific and sensitive Cas12c-based nucleic acid detection platform

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
 1 day ago

The prokaryotic clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat (CRISPR) and CRISPR-associated (CRISPR/Cas) protein system has been reconstructed for a revolutionary targeted genome modification platform and nucleic acid detection tool. Restricted by the protospacer adjacent motif (PAM) requirement, specificity, and efficiency, more Cas proteins need to be characterized and adapted for genome...

healththoroughfare.com

New Scientific Theory Claims the COVID-19 Omicron Variant May Have Originated in Rodents

According to some scientists, it is possible that the new COVID-19 variant known as Omicron may have evolved in a species other than humans, more precisely, rodents!. The theory reported by STAT claims that it is likely an animal got SARS-CoV-2 last year and after it mutated multiple times inside its body, the virus jumped back to humans, more dangerous than ever.
SCIENCE
WISH-TV

New study suggests 3-dose Pfizer series is no match for omicron

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In an alarming new study, Israeli scientists found that three jabs of the Pfizer vaccine may be no match for omicron. Scientists at Sheba Medical Center — a hospital affiliate of Tel Aviv University — found the two-dose series of the mRNA vaccine plus a booster is four times less effective against the mutation compared to the delta variant. The weak response, health officials say, may indicate that more boosters are needed.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
deseret.com

This common COVID treatment could stop omicron variant, early research shows

A well-known COVID-19 treatment might work to stop omicron variant symptoms from turning severe, according to The Washington Post. Scientists from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine published new findings this week that show giving convalescent plasma early in the course of the COVID-19 infection could reduce hospitalization from COVID-19 by almost 50%, according to The Washington Post.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
#Nucleic Acid#Dna#Crispr Cas#Rna
buildingindiana.com

Fluorescent Drug a “Giant Leap” in Cancer Research

A new fluorescent drug can illuminate cancerous lesions with near-infrared light during surgery. Using a newly approved approach, cancer surgeons are now able to find hidden tumors that would have otherwise gone undetected. The drug will be released with the brand name Cytalux. It was invented at Purdue University and...
CANCER
deseret.com

The omicron variant may have developed in immunocompromised people, expert says

The omicron variant is becoming the most dominant coronavirus strain in the entire world — and now scientists are trying to figure out why it developed. Scientists in South Africa have started to investigate the “highly plausible hypothesis” that COVID-19 variants — like the omicron variant — got their start in people who were infected by COVID-19 but had immune systems weakened by other medical issues, such as untreated HIV, according to BBC News.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientists identify genes key to microbial colonization of plant roots

Some microbes can form thin films called biofilms. These biofilms give them an advantage over other microbes by protecting them from stresses such as a lack of nutrients or the presence of harmful substances in the environment. Researchers often focus on the biofilms that pathogens use to resist antibiotics. However, some biofilms can be helpful to plants and other host organisms. In previous work, researchers found that Pantoea sp. YR343, a bacterium that promotes plant growth, forms robust biofilms along the root surface of Populus, the genus which includes willow and cottonwood trees. Scientists know relatively little about the mechanisms behind the formation of biofilms on plant roots, particularly at the genetic level. However, research has found that enzymes called diguanylate cyclases are key to biofilm formation. This new research has identified a diguanylate cyclase, DGC2884, that is expressed specifically in the presence of plants when bacteria colonize roots and form biofilms.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Researchers develop interactive visualization system for analysis of big ocean data

With the development of various types of fixed marine observation equipment, satellite remote sensing technology, and computer simulation technology, modern marine scientific research has entered the era of big data. A research team led by Dr. Li Xiaofeng from the Institute of Oceanology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IOCAS)...
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Mass Spectrometry Analysis of Low Solubility, High Molecular Weight Compounds

BioChromato Inc. has published a new application report that details how their ionRocket sample preparation device, used in combination with Direct Analysis in Real Time Mass Spectrometry (DART®-MS) enables routine analysis of low solubility, high molecular weight compounds. Phthalocyanine based pigments are widely used for organic semiconductors and organic...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Sensor based on quantum physics could detect SARS-CoV-2 virus

A novel approach to testing for the presence of the virus that causes COVID-19 may lead to tests that are faster, less expensive, and potentially less prone to erroneous results than existing detection methods. Though the work, based on quantum effects, is still theoretical, these detectors could potentially be adapted to detect virtually any virus, the researchers say.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Metallothionein immunohistochemistry has high sensitivity and specificity for detection of Wilson disease

Diagnosis of Wilson disease (WD) can be difficult because of its protean clinical presentations, but early diagnosis is important because effective treatment is available and can prevent disease progression. Similarly, diagnosis of WD on liver biopsy specimens is difficult due to the wide range of histologic appearances. A stain that could help identify WD patients would be of great value. The goal of this study was to use mass spectrometry-based proteomics to identify potential proteins that are differentially expressed in WD compared to controls, and could serve as potential immunohistochemical markers for screening. Several proteins were differentially expressed in WD and immunohistochemical stains for two (metallothionein (MT) and cytochrome C oxidase copper chaperone (COX17)) were tested and compared to other methods of diagnosis in WD including copper staining and quantitative copper assays. We found diffuse metallothionein immunoreactivity in all liver specimens from patients with WD (n"‰="‰20); the intensity of the staining was moderate to strong. This staining pattern was distinct from that seen in specimens from the control groups (none of which showed strong, diffuse staining), which included diseases that may be in the clinical or histologic differential of WD (steatohepatitis (n"‰="‰51), chronic viral hepatitis (n"‰="‰40), autoimmune hepatitis (n"‰="‰50), chronic biliary tract disease (n"‰="‰42), and normal liver (n"‰="‰20)). COX17 immunostain showed no significant difference in expression between the WD and control groups. MT had higher sensitivity than rhodanine for diagnosis of WD. While the quantitative liver copper assays also had high sensitivity, they require more tissue, have a higher cost, longer turnaround time, and are less widely available than an immunohistochemical stain. We conclude that MT IHC is a sensitive immunohistochemical stain for the diagnosis of WD that could be widely deployed as a screening tool for liver biopsies in which WD is in the clinical or histologic differential diagnosis.
SCIENCE
drexel.edu

Drexel Researchers Develop and Employ Cell-Based Approach to Studying Mechanisms of Gulf War Illness

Thirty years ago, George H.W. Bush was the U.S. President, and the United States was in a two-month war: Operation Desert Storm. A total of 154 U.S. service members died and approximately 250,000 returned home suffering from a host of chronic symptoms, ranging from memory deficits, mood disorders, gastrointestinal problems, to headaches and sleep disorders. These health problems, caused by exposure during battle to chemicals such as pesticides, nerve agents and certain prophylactic drugs, continue to plague these veterans — a diagnosis known as Gulf War Illness.
SCIENCE
ExecutiveBiz

Epirus to Develop Electromagnetic Detection Software for DARPA

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has selected Epirus to develop software algorithms, source code and artificial intelligence models that can help operators detect electromagnetic threats in a matter of minutes. Epirus said Friday it will work with Georgia Tech Research Corp. on three phases under DARPA’s Waveform Agile Radio-frequency...
SOFTWARE
Good News Network

Yale Researchers Develop mRNA-Based Lyme Disease Vaccine

Yale University researchers have developed a novel vaccine that in guinea pigs offers protection against infection by the bacterium that causes Lyme disease and may also combat other tick-borne diseases. Instead of triggering an immune response against a particular pathogen, the new vaccine prompts a quick response in the skin...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Phys.org

Understanding the entry mechanism of SARS-CoV-2 into human cells

The biology of SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind the COVID-19 pandemic, remains partially elusive. Understanding viral mechanisms is a key factor in developing effective treatment strategies against the outbreak. Now, Keesiang Lim and Richard Wong from Kanazawa University and colleagues have shown how the virus is equipped to enter human cells in real-time.
SCIENCE
Thrillist

This At-Home COVID Test Purportedly Detects the Omicron Variant

Testing for COVID-19 looks so different than it did a year ago. And with the Omicron variant on the rise, in the middle of 2021 holiday travel, a quick and convenient testing option could literally save lives. Enter Cue Health, which offers FDA-authorized testing that promises users results within 20...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cell.com

When do sensitive periods emerge later in development?

Although plasticity is often heightened early in life, innovative modeling from Walasek and colleagues demonstrates that sensitive periods may emerge later in development when the reliability of environmental cues increases across ontogeny. In doing so they provide novel mechanistic insight into empirical observations of heightened environmental influences during adolescence. Werker...
SCIENCE

