Melted imidazole as solvent to fabricate a porous carbon supported catalyst

By Science China Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis study is led by Dr. Shaojun Dong (Changchun Institute of Applied Chemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences). At the beginning of this work, researchers wanted to design a simple method to synthesize Co nanoparticles. This is because that the Co NPs are very active for various catalytic reactions such as dehydrogenation...

