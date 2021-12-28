ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most Americans Do Not Expect Finances To Improve In 2022

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly half of adults think their financial situation...

minnesota.cbslocal.com

CBS Pittsburgh

American Consumers Feeling The Pinch As Inflation Rates Reach Highest Point In Three Decades

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While the holiday shopping season is being labeled a success this year, we know you’re paying for it. With higher prices on just about everything, from the toys you bought for Christmas, to the items you need to put dinner on the table every night, here are some tips on how to get through 2022 with your budget intact. How many times have you heard yourself in the last couple of months, checking out at the grocery store, saying ‘Everything is so expensive!’? Inflation is at its highest point in three decades, and you know and have felt what that...
BUSINESS
Forbes

Households Of Color Owe Costlier, Riskier Debt, Hurting Their Chances To Build Wealth

Household debt is ubiquitous, but some forms of debt are riskier and costlier than others. These include payday loans, credit cards and car loans. They can also include student loans. Households of color often are more likely to owe such debt than is the case for White households. The associated costs and risks make it harder for them to build wealth at the same rate as White households do.
ECONOMY
studyfinds.org

Money matters: 3 in 4 fear inflation will ruin their financial goals for 2022

NEW YORK — Mark your calendars: two-thirds of Americans are hyping up 2022 as the year to become more financially stable. A survey of 2,000 U.S. residents found 76 percent have a new year’s resolution centered around being smarter with their finances, up from 73 percent who stated the same last year. This optimism comes as 62 percent of respondents believe 2021 was easier on their finances — double the amount of people who claimed 2020 was painless on their wallets (31%).
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

How do people see their personal finances heading into 2022?

Two thirds of people in the U.S say they don’t expect their personal financial situation to get any better next year, according to a new survey from Bankrate. people are feeling pessimistic about their financial situations right now compared to this time last year. “We saw a marked change...
BUSINESS
Economy
FOXBusiness

76% Americans want to better their finances for the New Year: Survey

The new year is right around the corner and Americans want to improve their financial standing in 2022. A new nonscientific personal finance survey from Slickdeals revealed that three in four (76%) Americans have New Year’s resolutions centered on being "smarter with finances." The deals- and coupon-focused website commissioned...
BUSINESS
CNN

How millions of jobless Americans can afford to ditch work

New York (CNN Business) — One of the more insidious myths this year was that young people didn't want to work because they were getting by just fine on government aid. People had too much money, went the narrative. Only trouble is, the numbers don't back it up. Instead,...
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

10 most read finance stories in 2021

Stories about hospital closures, Medicare, layoffs and COVID-19 gained a lot of attention from readers this year. The 10 most read finance stories published by Becker's in 2021, listed in descending order:. 1. Texas hospital faces closure over vaccine mandate, CEO says. 2. CDC releases new ICD-10 codes for COVID-19-related...
ECONOMY
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
BUSINESS
njbmagazine.com

Poll: Most Americans ‘Worn Out’ by COVID

A majority of Americans say they feel “worn out” by how COVID has impacted their daily lives, and nearly half feel “angry” about it. And the public’s exasperation may also be having an impact on how they view their political leaders’ handling of the pandemic, according to the latest Monmouth University Poll. Support for face mask and workplace vaccine mandates has also declined since the fall when the delta variant started to dominate.
PUBLIC HEALTH

