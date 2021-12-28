ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

PA Trucker Out On Bond In Deadly Crash Arrested In 2nd That Killed Married Couple

Devon Lindeman, 23, of Allentown Photo Credit: Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

A Pennsylvania trucker out on bond for his role in a deadly Montgomery County crash three months ago was charged again, this time for killing a married couple in a Lehigh County crash the year before, authorities said.

Devon Michael Lindeman, 23, of Allentown, was charged with homicide by vehicle, recklessly endangering another person, and summary traffic offenses in the North Whitehall Township crash on June 21, 2020, that claimed the lives of Robert O’Rourke, 55, and Mary O'Rourke, 54, the Lehigh County District Attorney′s Office and Pennsylvania State Police said in a joint news release.

Lindeman was driving a FedEx truck south on Route 145 north of Clearview Road, attempting to make a curve to the left, when the truck's tires came off the west side of the lane and into the asphalt and gravel shoulder, authorities said.

The truck then crossed the double yellow line and entered the northbound lane, nearly colliding with an off-duty police officer driving north, authorities said.

Lindeman maneuvered the truck back into the southbound lane, but he fell out of his seat onto the passenger side floor, according to the release.

A window-mounted camera in the truck confirmed that Lindeman was not wearing a seatbelt.

The truck then returned to the northbound lane, where it struck the northbound motorcycle carrying the O'Rourkes, authorities said.

Both died from multiple blunt force injuries and their deaths were ruled accidental by the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

He was arraigned Monday morning and was sent to Lehigh County Jail on $50,000 bail.

Over a year after that crash, Lindeman was DUI in a head-on crash that killed another driver and seriously injured two passengers in Montgomery County, Daily Voice previously reported.

He was driving a 2021 BMW north on South Park Avenue near Falcon Road in Lower Providence Township when he crossed the yellow center line by more than five feet and crashed head-on into a 2017 Infinity driven by Paul Conaway, 63, shortly before midnight on Sept. 18, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

Conaway, of Chester County, was taken to Einstein Hospital and pronounced dead at 12:59 a.m., authorities said.

Meanwhile, Conaway’s passengers — two women ages 23 and 56 — were taken to Paoli Trauma Hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators confirmed that Lindeman was going 68 mph in a 40 mph zone during the crash. His blood-alcohol level was tested at .104 percent, authorities said.

Lindeman was charged with homicide by vehicle DUI, aggravated assault DUI, DUI, reckless endangerment, and other related charges.

He posted $25,000 bail, records show.

Stop The Lies Please
20h ago

I’m so freaking sick of drunk drivers and the light sentences they receive! Four members of our family in four different cars and three different drunk drivers! I had my back broken by one in 1987, my mother was killed and my father injured (two different cars hit by the same drunk driver) in 1991 and my daughter, mother of four, hit by drunk driver in 2019! She will be forever critical! We are not a drinking family! #SelfishDrunksLive #Murder

