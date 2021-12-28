City of Mitchell announces New Years holiday closing, trash pickup schedule
There will be regularly scheduled trash pick up on Monday, Dec. 27, Tuesday, Dec. 28, and Thursday, Dec. 30. There will be no trash pick up on Friday, Dec. 31.
