Two local men receive prison sentences in Lawrence County court

BEDFORD — Two men were recently dealt sentences in the Indiana Department of Correction by Lawrence County Superior Court I Judge John Plummer III.

Adam Brewer

Plummer III sentenced a Bedford man to six years in the Indiana Department of Correction for his role in the area thefts of catalytic converters.

As a part of a negotiated plea agreement with the State of Indiana, Adam R. Brewer, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of corrupt business influence, a Level 5 felony, and auto theft, a Level 6 felony. Also, as a part of the plea agreement, restitution to the victims who requested it was entered as a civil judgement by Judge Plummer.

“Lawrence County was hit hard by an alarming amount of catalytic converter thefts,” said Lawrence County Deputy Prosecutor Ryne Koucouthakis. “Removing catalytic converters from vehicles caused extensive damage, expensive repairs, and hardships to individuals and businesses across our community. We are happy to see justice being served on those who would seek to target and take advantage of the members of this community.”

Brewer was arrested June 3, 2021, after a two-year, multi-agency investigation led Indiana State Police to those responsible for the crimes. Brewer cut several catalytic converters off various vehicles and stole four-wheelers and trailers from various Lawrence County businesses and individuals. Other individuals were also arrested in relation to these catalytic converter thefts including Austin Conn, who has already been sentenced to six years in prison and Nicholas Arthur and Uriah Stickney whose cases are still pending.

As a part of the global plea agreement, additional theft charges and other cases against Brewer were dismissed. However, he has pending cases in other counties, including Monroe and Orange.

Camdon Cobb

Plummer III sentenced a Shoals man to seven years in the Indiana Department of Correction after he pleaded guilty to one count of child exploitation, a Level 4 felony, and one count of possession of child pornography, a Level 5 felony.

As a part of a negotiated plea agreement with the State of Indiana, 38-year-old Camdon S. Cobb will serve five years executed in prison with two years suspended to probation, upon his release from the Indiana Department of Correction. As a part of his probation, Cobb is required by law to complete sex offender probationary terms. He also is required by law to register as a sex offender for 10 years upon his release from prison.

“Children are our most precious members of society, whether they live in Lawrence County or elsewhere in the world,” said Lawrence County Deputy Prosecutor Lisa Kempf, who oversees crimes against women and children for the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office. “We must protect them at all costs.”

Cobb was arrested Aug. 17, 2021, after an investigation by the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, which received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Multiple video files were found associated with Cobb’s Dropbox account that showed child pornography.

After the state negotiated the plea agreement, based on the facts of the case, Cobb’s criminal history, the judicial economy and the protection of the community, the remaining charges for possession of child pornography were dismissed by the State of Indiana.