Mitchell Senior Citizens Center 2022 schedule of bands
MITCHELL -- The Mitchell Senior Citizens Center, 101 Tom Green Drive, has released its entertainment schedule for January, February and March.
Doors open at 5 p.m., bands play from 6-9 p.m. Admission is $5 for members; $7 for non-members.
Fellowship Mondays are at 1 p.m., bingo Thursdays start at 1 p.m., both are free to attend.
New Year's dance: 6 p.m.-midnight. Little Mountain Band $7 per person
January 2022
Jan. 14-15 Paul Smith & Band
Jan. 21-22 Just For Fun Band
Jan. 28-29 Little Mountain Band
February 2022
Feb. 4-5 Country Plus Band
Feb. 11-12 Paul Smith & Band
Feb. 18-19 Just For Fun Band
Feb. 25-26 Little Mountain Band
March 2022
March 4-5 Country Plus Band
March 11-12 Paul Smith & Band
March 18-19 Just For Fun Band
March 25-26 Little Mountain Band
