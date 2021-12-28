Mitchell Senior Citizens Center 2022 schedule of bands

MITCHELL -- The Mitchell Senior Citizens Center, 101 Tom Green Drive, has released its entertainment schedule for January, February and March.

Doors open at 5 p.m., bands play from 6-9 p.m. Admission is $5 for members; $7 for non-members.

Fellowship Mondays are at 1 p.m., bingo Thursdays start at 1 p.m., both are free to attend.

New Year's dance: 6 p.m.-midnight. Little Mountain Band $7 per person

January 2022

Jan. 14-15 Paul Smith & Band

Jan. 21-22 Just For Fun Band

Jan. 28-29 Little Mountain Band

February 2022

Feb. 4-5 Country Plus Band

Feb. 11-12 Paul Smith & Band

Feb. 18-19 Just For Fun Band

Feb. 25-26 Little Mountain Band

March 2022

March 4-5 Country Plus Band

March 11-12 Paul Smith & Band

March 18-19 Just For Fun Band

March 25-26 Little Mountain Band