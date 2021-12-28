ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, IN

Mitchell Senior Citizens Center 2022 schedule of bands

By Times-Mail
Times-Mail
Times-Mail
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tTrwI_0dXU89E200

MITCHELL -- The Mitchell Senior Citizens Center, 101 Tom Green Drive, has released its entertainment schedule for January, February and March.

Doors open at 5 p.m., bands play from 6-9 p.m. Admission is $5 for members; $7 for non-members.

Fellowship Mondays are at 1 p.m., bingo Thursdays start at 1 p.m., both are free to attend.

New Year's dance: 6 p.m.-midnight. Little Mountain Band $7 per person

January 2022

Jan. 14-15 Paul Smith & Band

Jan. 21-22 Just For Fun Band

Jan. 28-29 Little Mountain Band

February 2022

Feb. 4-5 Country Plus Band

Feb. 11-12 Paul Smith & Band

Feb. 18-19 Just For Fun Band

Feb. 25-26 Little Mountain Band

March 2022

March 4-5 Country Plus Band

March 11-12 Paul Smith & Band

March 18-19 Just For Fun Band

March 25-26 Little Mountain Band

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Mitchell, IN
Mitchell, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Entertainment
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Green
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Times-Mail

Times-Mail

286
Followers
227
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bedford, IN from Times-Mail.

 http://tmnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy