ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Judge orders Alabama prison system to boost staff by 2025

By Associated Press
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bJSr8_0dXU6pPr00

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( AP ) — A federal judge who ruled mental health care in Alabama prisons was “horrendously inadequate” has ordered the state to make multiple changes and gave the state a 2025 deadline to boost the number of correctional officers.

U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson on Monday issued a sometimes scathing 600-page opinion that often focused on the prison system’s lack of progress in meeting an earlier directive to boost staffing.

BCSO: Car chase ends in fiery crash after hitting home near Elsanor

Thompson set a 2025 deadline for the state to fill all mandatory and essential posts. He also ordered the state to make numerous other changes.

Thompson said at least 27 more prisoners have died by suicide since his initial ruling in 2017.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 3

Hayley Gonzales
1d ago

Maybe if they actually paid staff a fair wage, people would be willing to work for them. They ask men/women to work a job (state and county) that puts their life at risk every day... for an embarrassing low pay.

Reply
5
Related
WKRG News 5

ADECA awards $3.8 million grants to help crime victims

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Economics and Community Affairs has awarded $3.8 million in grants to support organizations that help victims of crimes across Alabama. The grants will enable non-profit organizations to provide services to victims of sexual assault, sex trafficking, elder abuse, domestic violence, and many other crimes. Director of ADECA, […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
WKRG News 5

Flomaton Police looking for Florida man wanted for theft

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Flomaton Police Department is looking for a man wanted in connection to a burglary that happened Christmas Day in Escambia County. Richard Newcomer was shown on security footage allegedly entering the victim’s garage, taking their TV and placing it into his car. Newcomer, a Florida Native, is also wanted […]
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Suicide#Ap#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Border Patrol dealing with migrant spikes in Texas, Southwestern Arizona

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Unauthorized migration is shifting toward southwestern Arizona, where local authorities recently declared a state of emergency. Migrant encounters are up 2,404.9% during the first two months of the 2022 fiscal year in the Yuma Sector of the Border Patrol, according to recently updated U.S. Customs and Border Protection data. […]
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WKRG News 5

ECSO seeks help in locating a possible endangered adult

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in locating a missing and possibly endangered adult. According to police, Sylvia Burrage, 29, was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 23 on Myslak Way near Nine Mile Road. Burrage is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. She currently has black […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man taken into custody on Hillcrest Lane

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have taken one person into custody on Dec. 29 near Hillcrest Lane in Mobile. Hillcrest Lane was blocked off and surrounded by a high police presence when officers and US marshals worked to take one person into custody. This is a developing story and WKRG News 5 will provide […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy