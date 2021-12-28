ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Verso merger and a new plan for Plover Younkers

By Caitlin Shuda, Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune
Wisconsin Rapids Tribune | The Daily Tribune
Wisconsin Rapids Tribune | The Daily Tribune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bdBuJ_0dXU6omM00

Happy Tuesday and welcome to the Streetwise Newsletter!

As we wrap up the last few days of 2021, I've been looking at all of the business stories we've covered this year. You can expect to see recaps of the biggest and most-read stories for both Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids in the next few days. They will be good reminders of everything that's happened in the local business world in the last year, and you can catch up on some things you may have missed.

As I started reviewing our coverage, there were several Verso stories that rose to the top. I wrote a separate roundup of all of the Verso coverage in 2021, so you can catch up on everything that's happened with the paper mill this year.

Verso also made news early last week when it announced plans for a merger with BillerudKorsnäs AB, a Swedish company that plans to pay about $825 million to acquire all of Verso's outstanding shares. The deal is set to close in the second quarter of 2022, assuming Verso shareholders approve it and other closing conditions are met.

BillerudKorsnäs already announced its plans for the two Verso mills in Michigan. The company also said it doesn't intend to restart the Wisconsin Rapids mill, but it could be open to selling it. The Wisconsin Paper Council, community leaders and legislators hope to discuss the Wisconsin Rapids mill and its future with BillerudKorsnäs.

I also learned more about plans for the Younkers building in Plover. Roland Lokre and Michael Masgay will buy the building by the end of the year and begin renovations. The two already turned the old Shopko building into Artist & Fare, a space where businesses like a brewery, coffee shop, hair salon, fitness center and more share the space as tenants. They said the Younkers building will be "aesthetically be a continuation of Artist & Fare," featuring a couple of larger tenants to be named at a later time.

If you have any questions or tips for future stories, send them my way at cshuda@gannett.com. If you’re interested in my colleagues’ or my coverage, please consider subscribing to the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune or the Stevens Point Journal.

Who is Streetwise?

I’m Caitlin Shuda, the Streetwise reporter for the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune and the Stevens Point Journal. If you’re interested in openings, closings, relocations, expansions and major developments, Streetwise has it covered.

Comments / 0

Related
stevenspoint.news

Large-scale developments coming To vacant Younkers building in Plover

PORTAGE COUNTY – An agreement between the Village of Plover, and developers Roland Lokre and Michael Masgay has been made to develop and repurpose the former Younkers building into an area of mass commerce. The Younkers retail store in Plover has been closed and sitting vacant since 2018. The...
PLOVER, WI
Mining Journal

Sale to Verso Corp. means changes for Escanaba mill

MIAMISBURG, Ohio — Verso Corporation will be sold and the pending sale will change production at the Escanaba mill. Verso Corporation announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement under which BillerudKorsnas AB will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Verso for a purchase price of $27 per share in cash, or approximately $825 million. Verso’s Board of Directors, acting upon the recommendation of a special committee of Verso’s Board, has unanimously approved and resolved to recommend approval of the merger by Verso’s shareholders. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.
ESCANABA, MI
wsau.com

Verso to be Acquired by Scandinavian Paper Producer

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) — Verso Corporation has agreed to sell its assets to BillerudKorsnäs in a deal that the Swedish company says will create one of the largest virgin fiber paper and packaging providers globally. According to a release from BillerudKorsnäs, the deal values Verso at over...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Verso to merge with BillerudKorsnäs

MIAMISBURG, OH – Verso Corporation recently announced that it has entered into a merger agreement where BillerudKorsnäs AB will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Verso for a purchase price of $27 per share in cash, or approximately $825 million. “Verso’s Board of Directors, acting upon the...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Plover, WI
City
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Business
onfocus.news

Verso Paper Mill Acquired by BillerudKorsnäs, Future To Be Determined

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (OnFocus) – The Verso paper mill in Wisconsin Rapids will be under new ownership in 2022 after the company entered into a definitive merger agreement with Swedish Packaging Corporation, BillerudKorsnäs. The deal states that BillerudKorsnäs will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Verso for...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
Wisconsin Rapids Tribune | The Daily Tribune

'We hope that includes reopening the Wisconsin Rapids mill': Verso Corp. announces proposed merger with BillerudKorsnäs AB

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Verso is poised to have a new owner, but the announcement of the pending sale hasn't provided clarity on the future of the Wisconsin Rapids mill. On a press and analyst conference call Monday morning, Christoph Michalski, president and CEO of BillerudKorsnäs AB, the Swedish company that will acquire Verso, called the Wisconsin Rapids mill the largest "minor asset" in the acquisition and explained the facility is currently in use as a converting facility, but productions...
WISCONSIN STATE
wnmufm.org

Verso to merge with paperboard-producing company

MIAMISBURG, OH— Verso Corporation has entered into an agreement to merge with a Swedish paper company. Under the agreement BillerudKorsnas will acquire all outstanding shares of Verso for $27 per share. That amounts to approximately $825 million. BillerudKorsnas plans to convert the Escanaba mill into a paperboard production site....
BUSINESS
WEAU-TV 13

Two local food co-operatives completed their merger with a new sign

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two food co-operatives decided being together is better than being competitive. Just Local Food in downtown Eau Claire is now Menomonie Market Food Co-op. In October, the co-op owners of Menomonie Market Food and Just Local Food decided to merge as one and 4,500 owners across the Chippewa Valley participated in the vote.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Younkers#Gannett#The Streetwise Newsletter#Billerudkorsn S Ab#Swedish#Artist Fare
WJFW-TV

Hobby turned into new gunsmithing shop in Antigo

Nathan Scheel doesn’t just look at guns or shoot them. He makes them. But that’s not all he does. At his new business in downtown Antigo, Little Creek Firearms and Gunsmithing, he’s a man of all things firearms. “We offer a full line of gunsmithing services, along...
ANTIGO, WI
WausauPilot

Frozen road law takes effect Thursday in northern Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s frozen road law takes effect Thursday, December 30 at 12:01 a.m. for the region designated by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) as Zone 1 which includes US 8 along with numbered state and federal highways north of US 8. The frozen road determination for other areas of the state will be made when conditions warrant.
WISCONSIN STATE
waupacanow.com

Waupaca HVAC business sold

A local heating, cooling and refrigeration business is changing ownership. Gary and Judy Eubanks are retiring after serving the Waupaca community for 37 years. They are selling All Temperature Systems Inc. to Kevin and Karen Heise of New London, who will co-own with their son and daughter-in-law Dan and Kristine Heise.
WAUPACA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries December 27, 2021

Robert (Bob) Edward Hein, 85, passed away peacefully December 23, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Weston, WI. Robert was born February 7, 1936, in Milwaukee, where he worked for 45 years as a designer/draftsman and moved to Weston, WI to enjoy his retirement with family and friends. He is...
WAUSAU, WI
KWQC

New renovations to Maquoketa

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - Maquoketa’s historic Decker House Hotel is under new ownership since January. The hotel portion has been open since mid-March, and the fully renovated bar opened mid-November. Serving local wines, craft beers, cocktails and small plates, it’s a cozy & charming place to relax with family and friends! Leslie Johnson from The Maquoketa Cave is joined by Decker House Hotel owner, Nathan Woodward to discuss the new renovations!
MAQUOKETA, IA
progressivegrocer.com

Piggly Wiggly Midwest Expands in Wisconsin

Piggly Wiggly Midwest has a home state advantage in its latest banner deal: The Wisconsin-based grocer finalized an agreement to transition Burreson’s Foods to a Piggly Wiggly Midwest franchisee. Located in Belleville, Wis., at 1019 River Street, Burreson’s Foods was previously owned and operated by Darin Burreson. The new...
WISCONSIN STATE
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Community COVID-19 Testing to Resume Through UWSP

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — UWSP has announced they will resume community COVID-19 testing sites at all three of their campuses in Central Wisconsin beginning Monday, January 3rd. Testing will be held five days per week at the main campus in Stevens Point from 8 AM to 6 PM...
STEVENS POINT, WI
nbc15.com

Madison, Janesville & other southern Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With snow expected to move into southern Wisconsin Tuesday, communities are beginning to declare snow emergencies Monday evening. The declarations are designed to allow communities plow their streets more easily. Drivers are often asked not to park on a certain side of the street or to not park on the street at all.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Rapids Tribune | The Daily Tribune

Wisconsin Rapids Tribune | The Daily Tribune

139
Followers
25
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Wisconsin Rapids area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at wisconsinrapidstribune.com

 http://wisconsinrapidstribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy