Verso merger and a new plan for Plover Younkers

Happy Tuesday and welcome to the Streetwise Newsletter!

As we wrap up the last few days of 2021, I've been looking at all of the business stories we've covered this year. You can expect to see recaps of the biggest and most-read stories for both Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids in the next few days. They will be good reminders of everything that's happened in the local business world in the last year, and you can catch up on some things you may have missed.

As I started reviewing our coverage, there were several Verso stories that rose to the top. I wrote a separate roundup of all of the Verso coverage in 2021, so you can catch up on everything that's happened with the paper mill this year.

Verso also made news early last week when it announced plans for a merger with BillerudKorsnäs AB, a Swedish company that plans to pay about $825 million to acquire all of Verso's outstanding shares. The deal is set to close in the second quarter of 2022, assuming Verso shareholders approve it and other closing conditions are met.

BillerudKorsnäs already announced its plans for the two Verso mills in Michigan. The company also said it doesn't intend to restart the Wisconsin Rapids mill, but it could be open to selling it. The Wisconsin Paper Council, community leaders and legislators hope to discuss the Wisconsin Rapids mill and its future with BillerudKorsnäs.

I also learned more about plans for the Younkers building in Plover. Roland Lokre and Michael Masgay will buy the building by the end of the year and begin renovations. The two already turned the old Shopko building into Artist & Fare, a space where businesses like a brewery, coffee shop, hair salon, fitness center and more share the space as tenants. They said the Younkers building will be "aesthetically be a continuation of Artist & Fare," featuring a couple of larger tenants to be named at a later time.

If you have any questions or tips for future stories, send them my way at cshuda@gannett.com. If you’re interested in my colleagues’ or my coverage, please consider subscribing to the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune or the Stevens Point Journal.

Who is Streetwise?

I’m Caitlin Shuda, the Streetwise reporter for the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune and the Stevens Point Journal. If you’re interested in openings, closings, relocations, expansions and major developments, Streetwise has it covered.