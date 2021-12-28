Crazy flights nearly cause Alaskan HS basketball team to miss Collinsville tournament

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – A high school basketball team from Wasilla, Alaska is in Collinsville, Illinois for a basketball tournament, but they almost didn’t make it.

They left home Christmas night and flew to Seattle. Their connecting flight to Chicago was canceled, so they spent 24 hours at the Seattle airport. When they got to Chicago, they almost missed their flight to St. Louis, but they made it. Unfortunately, their uniforms did not.

The team had to borrow uniforms from the Granite City Warriors in order to play Monday night.

They lost to Collinsville Monday, but they have two more games Tuesday.

