ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, IL

Crazy flights nearly cause Alaskan HS basketball team to miss Collinsville tournament

By Monica Ryan
FOX 2
FOX 2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3radDa_0dXU6m0u00

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – A high school basketball team from Wasilla, Alaska is in Collinsville, Illinois for a basketball tournament, but they almost didn’t make it.

They left home Christmas night and flew to Seattle. Their connecting flight to Chicago was canceled, so they spent 24 hours at the Seattle airport. When they got to Chicago, they almost missed their flight to St. Louis, but they made it. Unfortunately, their uniforms did not.

Top Story: Search for St. Peters QuikTrip shooter connected to death of an Illinois officer

The team had to borrow uniforms from the Granite City Warriors in order to play Monday night.

They lost to Collinsville Monday, but they have two more games Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

SLU basketball game against UMass postponed due to COVID-19

ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis University’s men’s basketball game against UMass on Thursday has been postponed. The Atlantic 10 Conference announced the game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within SLU’s program. The game was supposed to be the conference opener for both teams. Under its...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Former Billiken Maddie Pokorny scores first Champions League goal

ST. LOUIS – Maddie Pokorny, St. Louis native and former Billiken, is having a season of firsts. Pokorny is a forward for Denmark-based HB Køge, and this was her and the team’s first-ever season in the Champions League. She also scored her first Champions League goal and it was against Arsenal. “We were losing 3-0 […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Former SLU basketball player Goodwin on 10-day contract with Wizards

WASHINGTON – Former SLU Billiken Jordan Goodwin should make his NBA debut Tuesday night. If so, he will hit the floor for the Washington Wizards. The Centreville, Illinois native averaged 16-points, six rebounds, and four assists for Washington’s G-league team. The Wizards signed Goodwin to a ten-day contract. Several of their players are in COVID protocols. That includes St. Louisan Bradley Beal. But Beal could be […]
NBA
FOX 2

Illini’s next game canceled due to Covid

The Illinois Fighting Illini’s next men’s basketball game won’t be played. The school announced on Monday morning that their non-conference game against Florida A&M in Champaign coming up on Wednesday, December 29th was canceled to due Covid-19. The positive tests for Covid-19 were in the Illinois basketball program and forced the postponement. Since the game […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Collinsville, IL
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
State
Alaska State
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
Collinsville, IL
Education
City
Collinsville, IL
Local
Illinois Basketball
State
Illinois State
Collinsville, IL
Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Tournament#Weather#Highschool#Alaskan#The Granite City Warriors#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX 2

O’Fallon Township High School ready to play in Tournament of Roses parade

O’FALLON, Ill. – The Marching Panthers High School Band from O’Fallon, Illinois are set to march in the Tournament of Roses parade in Pasadena, California on New Year’s Day. This band is no stranger to big stages. Several busloads of high school students loaded up Monday for a weeklong stay in California. Some might say it sounds like a recipe […]
O'FALLON, IL
FOX2Now

Five things to watch as MU football heads into offseason, spring practice

ST. LOUIS–The University of Missouri football Tigers finished off the 2021 season with a heartbreaking loss to Army in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. The focus now turns to what should still be an eventful offseason as the team works toward spring practices, as evidenced by Boo Smith’s NFL declaration over the Christmas weekend. Here are five things to watch–there’s more than that–but this is a good start.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Blues meet Oilers at home Wednesday after COVID postpones 3 games

Edmonton Oilers (18-11-0, fourth in the Pacific) vs. St. Louis Blues (17-9-5, third in the Central) St. Louis; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton visits the St. Louis Blues after Warren Foegele scored two goals in the Oilers’ 5-3 victory against the Kraken. The Blues are 12-6-4 against Western Conference opponents. St. Louis ranks […]
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
FOX 2

Suspect arrested in the death of an Illinois officer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police surrounded a home in Clinton County, Illinois after an extensive search for the man wanted for killing an Illinois officer this morning. The suspect has been arrested. WEHT-TV reports that Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley was shot and killed on the job on I-64 at around 5:00 am near […]
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 2

Person shot and killed in Mark Twain neighborhood Tuesday night

ST. LOUIS – A person was shot and killed Tuesday night in north St. Louis’ Mark Twain neighborhood. Police said the victim was found just after 10 p.m. on Claxton Avenue near Prange Avenue. The identity of the victim is unknown at this time. It is also unknown if a suspect is in custody. FOX 2 will continue […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy