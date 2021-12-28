ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

High time for tea: Flagler's Gilded Age tradition returns

By Staff Report
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BOvJo_0dXU6l8B00

Try a taste of the past during the signature Gilded Age-style tea service at the Flagler Museum's Café des Beaux-Arts, now available through April 15.

It is offered 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Reservations are required.

The tea features a prix-fixe menu of savory tea sandwiches, scones and sweets and the museum’s own organic Palm Beach Blend tea and pink lemonade. Each table is set for service with the museum’s Whitehall Collection china.

It is served inside the Flagler Kenan Pavilion, which evokes the ambiance of a late 19th-century Beaux-Arts railway palace.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Palm Beach, FL
Food & Drinks
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea#Gilded Age#Food Drink#The Flagler Museum#Caf Des Beaux Arts#Whitehall Collection
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Palm Beach Post

The Palm Beach Post

346
Followers
149
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Daily News.

 http://palmbeachdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy