Muncheez and Rico's close, Darboy Club demolition begins and more

Welcome back to The Buzz newsletter! I’m Brad Star, The Buzz reporter at The Post-Crescent.

The Fox Cities unfortunately lost two beloved businesses last week. Muncheez Pizzeria, a popular option with the late-night crowd in downtown Appleton, said goodbye after 17 years of business. Meanwhile, Rico’s Family Restaurant closed its three locations in Appleton, Freedom and Wrightstown.

The area also experienced a symbolic loss. The demolition of the former Darboy Club, an iconic banquet hall for almost 60 years, has begun.

In more positive news, Stone Arch opened its new location in Little Chute, just across the street from the windmill.

I also wrote about Photo Opp, an organization launched last month to support local photographers and videographers.

As 2021 comes to a close, I’d like to thank you all again for reading The Buzz newsletter. I really appreciate your support — you’ve made my first year as The Buzz reporter a blast, and I’m excited for what 2022 holds.