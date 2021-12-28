Why You Might Gain Weight When You're Dehydrated

Sometimes we're so busy going about our days we forget to stay hydrated. Most don't need a reminder to drink more coffee. But many of us have written "drink more water" on our to-do lists multiple times. So why is it so hard to get enough necessary aqua into our systems? For starters, it may be inconvenient to stop what you're doing for a few hydrating sips. Or you could be using the excuse that you don't want to have to constantly interrupt your workflow to get up and use the bathroom. Whatever your reason for staying partially parched throughout the day is , just know that you are not alone. According to The Chicago Tribune , 43% of adults drink less than four cups of water a day. "Although the CDC does not say how much water is 'enough,' because our needs vary, less than four 8-ounce cups usually falls short," said Dr. Alyson Goodman, a CDC epidemiologist, to The Chicago Tribune.

The constant bathroom breaks and remembering to take your water bottle with you wherever you go may feel like an extra burden in the beginning. But if you're looking to drop some extra pounds, your increased H20 consumption may do just that.

Not Drinking Enough Water Can Lead To Eating More Calories

"Not only does water give us energy and help maintain body temperature, but it also helps us feel more full," explains registered dietitian Cheryl Forberg via Eat This, Not That . "Not drinking enough water can cause us to eat excess calories that could lead to weight gain. Plus, when you're dehydrated, the body will conserve water for vital body functions, which can result in water retention and a higher number on the scale," she adds.

More energy, less bloat, and feeling fuller longer. If these weren't reasons enough to invest in a reusable bottle to have at your desk, car, and nightstand, we're here to share a few more perks . "Mentally and physically, we're better off being hydrated," said Paula Burke, clinical dietitian at MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island to The Chicago Tribune . "The human body is about 70 percent water; we need it. It helps our circulation, makes us feel better, helps rid our bodies of toxins and prevents constipation," she says. Water certainly does a lot for our overall health. And if getting enough aqua means preventing weight gain, then we're ready to keep sipping — no, chugging — away throughout the day.

